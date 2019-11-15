Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

No agreement was better than bad agreement: Jaishankar

No agreement was better than bad agreement: Jaishankar
November 15
10:47 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: India deciding against signing the RCEP was based on “clear-eyed calculation” of the gains and costs of entering a new arrangement and no pact was better than a “bad agreement”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

After years of negotiations, India had pulled out of the China-backed mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) over unresolved “core concerns”, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying in Bangkok that the proposed deal would have adverse impact on the lives and livelihoods of all Indians.

Delivering the fourth Ramnath Goenka memorial lecture, Jaishankar referred to India’s decision to not sign the agreement, saying India negotiated till the very end and then, knowing what was on offer, it took a call.

“And it was that no agreement at this time was better than a bad agreement. It is also important to recognize what the RCEP decision is not. It is not about stepping back from the Act East policy, which in any case is deeply rooted in distant and contemporary history,” he said. 

“Our cooperation spans so many domains that this one decision does not really undermine the basics. Even in trade, India already has FTAs with 12 out of the 15 RCEP partners. Nor is there really a connection with our Indo-Pacific approach, as that goes well beyond the RCEP membership,” Jaishankar said.

There can be a legitimate debate on the merits of joining RCEP or any other FTA for that matter, but it should not be confused for grand strategy, he said.

“The recent debate about the RCEP offers lessons in foreign policy as much as in the trade domain. On the one hand, we should not go back to the old dogmas of economic autarky and import substitution. But at the same time, embracing the new dogma of globalisation without a cost-benefit analysis is equally dangerous,” he said.

“What we saw in Bangkok was a clear-eyed calculation of the gains and costs of entering a new arrangement,” Jaishankar said. The RCEP negotiations were launched by ASEAN leaders and six other countries during the 21st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh in November 2012. The objective of launching RCEP negotiations was to achieve a modern, comprehensive, high-quality, and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement among the ASEAN member States and its FTA partners. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will opening of Kartarpur Coridoor revive India-Pakistan ties?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Benefits of using Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software - https://t.co/JF5I5Im2G4 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/IPl9GJVtFG
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 15, 2019, 5:49 am

Indian-origin man pleads guilty to defrauding US Dept of Veterans ... - https://t.co/huW4p0Fn8q Get your news feat… https://t.co/ya1iyNzhrD
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 15, 2019, 5:30 am

Indian-American beauty queen raises funds for drug awareness - https://t.co/JLXYuFUtw3 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ZHAndmtcMT
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 15, 2019, 5:28 am

#BRICS Summit: PM Modi calls for early opening of New Development Bank's regional office in India -… https://t.co/qBXf2AkoJj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 15, 2019, 5:25 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.