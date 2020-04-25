Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

No ban on 'azaan'; stay indoor: Delhi LG

April 25
11:44 2020
NEW DELHI: Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said the ‘azaan’ has not been banned in the national capital and urged people to stay indoor and follow the lockdown. Baijal’s statement came after a video of two policemen saying the L-G has “banned” the ‘azaan’ went viral on social media.

“It has come to notice that a video has been circulating in social media regarding instructions being given for not reciting ‘azaan’ by police. The Delhi Police has already communicated that no such instructions have been given and has clarified the same in their advisory,” the LG tweeted.

He said disciplinary action is being taken against the erring police personnel.

“I Appeal to all to observe the holy month of Ramzan as per the advisory and follow lockdown in your and public interest. Stay home, stay safe,” he added as he shared the advisory from Delhi Police. The police said the month of Ramazan starts from April 25 and urged people to follow the lockdown as per the guidelines while observing the ‘roza’ and prayers.

“Azaan may be carried out in accordance with the NGT guidelines. It is requested that Namaz may be performed while staying indoor and having ‘Sehri’ at home,” the police said. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also made a similar clarification.

“There is no restriction on Azaan. In lockdown, there is a complete ban on gathering of people for prayers in mosques or at any other religious place,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

