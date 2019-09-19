Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

No economic crisis in India, govt taking steps to make it stronger: Javadekar

No economic crisis in India, govt taking steps to make it stronger: Javadekar
September 19
16:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: There is no financial crisis in India, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday, adding that the central government was taking all necessary steps to strengthen the economy.

“To make the economy stronger, the government has taken all measures and I want to say that the fundamentals of the country’s economy are strong. We are not in any crisis. Some reactions from non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are there. But we are addressing all issues,” he told a press conference at his residence here.

Reacting to the Congress’s attack on the government for having the upcoming event ‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston, USA despite an economic slowdown, Javadekar said the Congress would never get such an opportunity like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The stadium is already houseful for the ‘Howdy Modi’ event. Congress has never got this much popularity and will never get. I can only say that grapes are sour,” said Javadekar, who is the minister of information and broadcasting and environment and climate change.

The minister also took a jibe at former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh for his “saffron-clad rapists” remark, saying even the Congress does not take him seriously.

“Even Congress does not give importance to him. Why should we react. We have seen his mentality after the Mumbai terror attacks. Since then he has been making such statements,” he said.

Singh had on Tuesday courted controversy when he said at an event in Bhopal that people in saffron clothes were committing rapes, even in temples. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi's Houston event boost Trump's re-election chances?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.