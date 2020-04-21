No employee with COVID-19: Rashtrapati Bhawan

NEW DELHI: The Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday issued a statement saying that no employee of the President’s House has been detected with COVID-19.

“A COVID 19 positive patient from Central Delhi, who was neither an employee of the President’s Secretariat nor a resident of the President’s Estate expired on 13.04.2020 with co-morbidities at B.L. Kapoor Hospital, New Delhi,” said a statement issued by Deputy Press Secretary to the President Nimish Rustagi.

After contact tracing of the deceased, a family member of an employee of the President’s Secretariat was found to have been in contact with the deceased. The concerned employee along with the family is a resident of Pocket 1, Schedule A area of the President’s Estate.

“As required under the guidelines, all the seven members of this family were moved to the quarantine facility at Mandir Marg on 16.04.2020,” read the statement.

One of the family members who was in contact with the person who died, tested positive. All other family members including the employee of the President’s Secretariat have tested negative.

Meanwhile, 115 houses in Pocket 1, Schedule A area of the President’s Estate were identified for movement restriction and residents have been told to remain indoors. Doorstep delivery of essential commodities are being provided to these families.

“It may be clarified that till date no employee of the President’s Secretariat has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Secretariat along with the Local Administration is taking all the preventive measures required under the government guidelines,” the statement added.

So far the national capital has reported 2,081 cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths related to the pandemic.

