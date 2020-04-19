Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

No lockdown relaxation in Delhi from Monday: Kejriwal

No lockdown relaxation in Delhi from Monday: Kejriwal
April 19
13:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said there will be no relaxation in the lockdown due to coronavirus in the national capital as all the 11 districts are hotspots. Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said the situation will be reviewed after a week and if there is improvement, the relaxation will be given.

“After assessing the prevailing situation in Delhi, we have decided not to permit any relaxation in the lockdown, as of now,” the Chief Minister said. The Centre has asked for lockdown relaxation from Monday at places where coronavirus infection is under control. He said 186 more cases were recorded on Saturday and all were asymptomatic.

“They didn’t know they had coronavirus. This is more worrying,” he said, adding one among the positive cases was distributing food in the government’s hunger relief shelter.

Kejriwal said in the last few days, Delhi has seen a spike in cases. “We need to plan about the relaxation in the lockdown. Centre is saying that we should not relax the lockdown in the containment zones/hotspots. All the 11 districts of Delhi are declared hotspots. So, according to the Centre, no relaxation can be given in Delhi,” he added.

He also said wherever people are following orders, cases are not increasing.

“However, there are places where cases are increasing as people are not following orders,” the Chief Minister said. He said though the cases are on the rise, the situation is still under control. “We all have to follow orders. About 1,900 cases are in the city and 26 patients are in the ICU and six are on the ventilators,” the Chief Minister added.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

I have attitude towards liars & traitors: ... - https://t.co/7Gsqr0ujAA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/4yW9Ry0r6I
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 19, 2020, 7:54 am

#Kerala magician offers free 'service' to ease tension - https://t.co/3b8UviwiXP Get your news featured use… https://t.co/CXPkMlsrBp
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 19, 2020, 7:52 am

Nobel winning scientist claims COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/VTjfTPsp9X Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/JI7imtviBS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 19, 2020, 7:48 am

No guarantee #Coronavirus vaccine will be developed: #WHO envoy - https://t.co/WtQO7Dv05L Get your news featured u… https://t.co/btwlYgegUj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 19, 2020, 7:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.