No Movement yet working out – Ayush Kumra

Hey! This is your virtual fitness trainer Ayush Kumra back again! Well, it’s the 10th day of our 15 Days 15 Ways program and till now it has really been a very successful one. So guys, in today’s video I have discussed a new concept, which is about Isometric workout. Many of you might not know about this but that is not an issue, as I have made sure that I explain the concept of this workout and the exercises, which have to be done in this workout in my video.

If you go by the title of this article, then you would already get the gist of this workout. Basically there are two types of workout- Isotonic and Isometric.

Isotonic is the one where you lift the weight and there is contraction and relaxation of your muscles, whereas isometric workout are those where there is no muscle movement but still it is very well engaging and targeting the muscle. To make it clear, let’s take the example of planks. When you are in a plank position, you try to restrict the movement of your body, which eventually targets your core strength and thus resulting in an effective core workout. This is what the concept of isometrics workout is all about. Also, when you add different kinds of exercises in your workout routine, your body tends to grow even more and better as it learns to adapt to new situations, again and again, building muscle memory.

You can definitely go and try the workout now and let me know how it was!

Till then, see you next time and stay safe and motivated always.

