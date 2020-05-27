No one can threaten Modi’s India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

India’s worst recession is here NEW DELHI: India’s fourth recession since Independence, first since liberalisation, and perhaps the worst to date is here, according to rating agency, Crisil. CRISIL sees the Indian economy shrinking 5...

Expat stuck in India, family runs out of money in Sharjah SHARJAH: An Indian family here has run out of money as their sole breadwinner has been stranded in India due to COVID-19 flight suspension. Sephali Panigrahi, who lives in Al...

US dollar slips as risk appetite improves NEW YORK: The US dollar dipped in late trading on Tuesday as risk sentiment returned to the market amid a reopening world economy, subduing demand for the safe-haven currency. The...

Protesters take to streets against Chinese anthem law in HK HONGKONG: Hundreds of protesters on Wednesday gathered on the streets here against a contentious law criminalizing disrespect towards the Chinese national anthem, leading to the police making arrests and using...

Covid 19 to accelerate digital adoption in India NEW DELHI: Covid-19 is expected to accelerate digital adoption in India and as online trends take shape, behavioural modification could strengthen, with contactless shopping, payments, and delivery taking hold, according...

‘Flying Bullets’ operationalised, IAF chief takes Tejas sortie NEW DELHI: Indian Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria flew the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter on Wednesday with the 45 Squadron at Air Force Station Sulur near Coimbatore in...

Record 792 cases in 24 hours in Delhi, toll crosses 300-mark NEW DELHI: The coronavirus cases count in the national capital witnessed a record jump of 792 in a day, taking the total tally to 15,257 and the death toll reached...

ICC Meeting: BCCI unlikely to hand hosting rights of 2021 WT20 to CA NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is confident that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will finally decide on the fate of the T20 World Cup...

No one can threaten Modi’s India: Ravi Shankar Prasad NEW DELHI: Amidst the rising tension in east Ladakh along the Sino-India border, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that no one can threaten Narendra Modi’s India. Prasad...

ICMR suggests states/UTs to reduce corona testing prices NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday wrote to all states and Union Territories about reducing the price for conducting the test for the diagnosis of COVID-19....

Covid Recession: India’s GDP likely to contract 5% in FY21: CrisilÂ NEW DELHI: India is likely to suffer from its fourth recession in the last 69 years, as the country’s GDP is likely to contract by 5 per cent in FY21,...

Facebook renames digital wallet for Libra crypto as Novi SAN FRANSISCO: Facebook on Tuesday said that it has changed the name and brand of its digital wallet designed for Libra cryptocurrency project — from Calibra to Novi. The Libra project,...

Google to reopen offices from July 6, gives workers $1,000 each SAN FRANSISCO: Google has set July 6 the date for its employees to return to office in a gradual, phased manner and has announced to give $1,000 (around Rs 75,000)...

Russia to hold postponed Victory Day parade on June 24: Putin MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the country’s military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against the Nazis in World War II will be held...

Benyamin’s ‘Body and Blood’ out soon NEW DELHI: “Body, and Blood”, the latest novel by multiple award- winning writer Benyamin is all set to be released by HarperCollins soon. Following the lives of men and women...

That’s my little boy Chahal when he is fielding: Rohit shares fun post MUMBAI: The humorous side of the Indian cricketers have come to the fore more often than not during this two-month long COVID-19 induced lockdown which is still on in its...

Depiction of Gandhi in films: Has it remained true to Mahatma in reality? As one of history’s most transformative and inspirational figures, Mahatma Gandhi continues to be relevant across the world. His life and philosophy have hugely impacted every aspect of human existence....

Tiger Shroff opens up on his fear of heights MUMBAI: Bollywood hunk and action hero Tiger Shroff, who mesmerizes with his near-impossible stunts on screen, is scared of heights! The “War” actor took to social media to talk about...

This day, that year: When Ganguly, Dravid scripted ODI history NEW DELHI: Former India cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid are regarded among the finest batsmen ever to play the sport and on this very day 21 years ago, the...