No passenger deaths due to train accidents in nearly 22 months: Piyush Goyal

Dubai Indian Consulate asks expats not to visit mission DUBAI: The Consulate General of India in Dubai has asked Indian expats not to visit the mission unless it was absolutely necessary in an effort to stop the spread of...

SC says young adults choosing life partners mustn’t succumb to ‘class honour’ NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, echoing B.R. Ambedkar’s views that remedy for breaking caste is inter-marriage, said boys and girls choosing their life partners cannot succumb to the concept of...

Angela Merkel defends lockdown extension, says ‘Mutations may destroy any success’ BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended the extension of the nationwide lockdown until March 7 in Bundestag and called on Germans to be “extremely cautious” and warned of...

Tibetans-in-exile celebrate ‘Losar’ in Dharamshala DHARAMSHALA: Tibetans in-exile celebrated ‘Losar’, the Tibetan New year in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, and welcomed the Iron Ox Year 2148 on Friday. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Central...

Ind vs ENG: After going 0-1 down, hosts look to avoid slip up in bid for WTC finals NEW DELHI: After facing a surprise 227-run defeat in the opening Test of the four-match series against England, the Indian team will come out with all guns blazing to display...

Kevin Hart’s personal shopper accused of stealing over USD 1 million from him WASHINGTON: American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart’s former personal shopper has been charged with defrauding him out of more than USD 1 million. According to Fox News, a press...

Big B looks dapper in black, pens lines from father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s ‘Madhushala’ NEW DELHI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans to a debonair picture of himself on Friday and shared some lines from his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s renowned...

Salman Khan gets relief in Blackbuck poaching case, pens note of thanks for fans NEW DELHI: After getting relief in the alleged false affidavit presentation case from the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan extended his vote of thanks...

Forces ready to stand up to China, PM Modi is not: Rahul Gandhi NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for the situation in Eastern Ladakh and alleged that even if the armed forces are ready to...

No passenger deaths due to train accidents in nearly 22 months: Piyush Goyal NEW DELHI: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that there has not been a single passenger death due to train accidents in nearly 22 months. Speaking about the...

No peace and tranquillity sans status quo ante on LAC: Rahul NEW DELHI: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that there will be no peace and tranquillity if there is no status quo ante along the Line of Actual...

Indian-American cabinet nominee sorry for tweets about Republicans NEW YORK: While appearing before a US Senate panel, Neera Tanden, the Indian-American nominee to President Joe Biden’s cabinet, apologised to Republican Senators for insulting them in tweets. Appearing before...

Modi’s vaccine promise to Canada breaks irritants: Indo-Canada Chamber TORONTO: The Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) and many other Indo-Canadian organisations have welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to provide Covid-19 vaccine to Canada. Modi made this promise...

Biden announces Pentagon task force on China, warns Xi on ‘assertive actions’ NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden has announced a Pentagon task force to chart Washington’s Beijing strategy and followed it up with a stern dialogue with his Chinese counterpart XI...

India’s Budget points to a loosening of fiscal policy: Fitch Ratings MUMBAI: Indias Budget presented on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman points to a loosening of fiscal policy to support the country’s ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic...

When can we reopen schools? – Search for common ground on the divisive issue Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The disruption to children’s lives from schools closing is one of the greatest challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to daily life. President Joe...

Councilman Benny White gets support for his re-Election Ashfaq Syed NAPERVILLE IL: A Virtual Meet and Greet event was organized on Sunday, January 31, 2021, to support the re-election of Dr. Benny White to the Naperville City Council. In 2017, he became the first...

APALA Condemns Myanmar’s Military for Their Use of Violence to Undermine Democracy Harish Rao WASHINGTON, DC: As a labor organization that represents AAPI workers across the nation, including Burmese workers, APALA condemns Myanmar’s military for their use of force and violence to...

IMA New England hosts COVID-19 talk for all Geetha Patil BOSTON MA: “COVID19 Vaccine: All You Need to Know,” an informational webinar session was organized by the Indian Medical Association of New England (IMANE), United India Association of New England...