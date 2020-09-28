India Post News Paper

No plan to increase in MRP of DAP, NPK fertilisers: IFFCO

September 28
10:08 2020
New Delhi: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) on Sunday reiterated that there is no plan to increase in MRP of DAP and NPK fertilisers.

“We at IFFCO, world’s biggest proceeded fertiliser cooperative reiterate that during the rabi season there is no plan to increase in MRP of DAP, NPK fertilisers. We serve the farmers and aim to reduce input agri cost to farmers and in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi plan of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022,” IFFCO said in a statement.

“Though there is a huge spike in the cost of raw materials like phos acid and others in the international market but IFFCO’s commitment for farmers service will remain intact. IFFCO has 5 manufacturing plants in India and largest and leading fertiliser player of the country,” it said.

This comes at a time when farmers are protesting over the farm bills which have been passed by the Parliament and have now received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind.

With this, all three bills have now become acts- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

