No prayers in Kashmir Mosques on Friday

Srinagar: Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam on Thursday said that there should be no Friday prayers in any Mosque or shrine across the valley on Friday in the wake of the coronavirus threat. Talking to IANS, the Grand Mufti said on Friday people should not hold congregational prayers in Mosques and shrines across Kashmir.

“The situation is very grave,” he said. “I appeal to people including Imams and Khateebs and managing bodies of all Masjids and shrines across Kashmir not to hold Friday congregational prayers.” He said that only three people including the meuzzins of Masjid should offer five times prayers, rest of the people should say the prayers at home.

Meanwhile, DC Srinagar Shahid Choudhary tweeted: “Closure of all religious places in #Srinagar is under way. With active cooperation of Management committees. Revered shrines Hazratbal, Naqshband Saheb show the way. #StayAtHome”

“Dastgeer Saheb , Gurudwara Saheb Chhati Padshahi and others. Mosques follow. Thankful to officials on ground and all management committees. #StayAtHome”

