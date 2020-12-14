India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

No question of taking retrograde steps against agri sector ever: Rajnath Singh

No question of taking retrograde steps against agri sector ever: Rajnath Singh
December 14
14:57 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: As farmers intensified their protests against the newly enacted farm laws, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that agriculture was a “mother sector” and there was no question of taking any “retrograde steps” against it ever.

In an address at the annual general meeting of industry chamber FICCI, Singh also said the recent reforms in the sector have been undertaken with the best interests of farmers in mind and that the government is always “open to discussion and dialogue”.

“There is no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever. The recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of India’s farmers in mind,” he said “We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers, alley their misgivings and provide them with assurances we can provide. Our Government is always open to discussion and dialogue,” Singh said.

The defence minister said agriculture has been one sector which has been able to avoid the adverse effects of the pandemic and, in fact, come out the best.

“Our produce and procurement have been plentiful and our warehouses are full,” he said. Thousands of farmers have been protesting for more than two weeks on the borders of Delhi, demanding withdrawal of three new farm laws.

Talking about the impact of coronavirus pandemic and strength of the country’s economy, the defence minister said India received the highest ever total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) USD 35.73 billion in the first five months of the current fiscal which is 13 per cent higher compared to same period last fiscal.

“It is the strength of our economy…that India, in April-August 2020, received the highest ever total FDI. The total FDI inflow into India in the first five months was USD 35.73 billion, 13 per cent higher than that in the same period last fiscal,” he said.

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian-origin scientist ... - https://t.co/V3ZdW73GWr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Cardiologist #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanComputerScientistAnshumaliShrivastava #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:47 am

    Trump rejects early Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/7tWgNS9fCy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:43 am

    Inflationary woes: India's WPI rises to 1.55% ... - https://t.co/CYwO097rqv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndiasAnnualRateOfInflation #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:38 am

    99 per cent farmers are with ... - https://t.co/p1uJGL2986 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - December 14, 2020, 9:32 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.