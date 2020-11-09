India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

No relief for Arnab Goswami, Bombay HC directs him to approach lower court for bail

No relief for Arnab Goswami, Bombay HC directs him to approach lower court for bail
November 09
16:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim relief to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in connection with a 2018 suicide case and directed him to approach a lower court to seek bail.

A division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik observed that no case is made out to exercise the extraordinary jurisdiction of the High Court. Earlier today, Goswami had filed a bail before a Raigad Sessions court.
The High Court also rejected the bail applications of two other persons accused in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues.

The Bombay High Court had on November 7 reserved its order on Arnab Goswami’s plea challenging his arrest and seeking relief in the matter.

Last week, Goswami and two others were in connection with the case. He, along with the other two accused, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a lower court later that day.

Goswami had alleged that he along with his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife were physically assaulted by the officers of the Mumbai Police, who entered Goswami’s residence, to arrest him at the early hours of November 4.

The suicide case, in which a closure report was filed in 2019, was reopened after Naik’s wife Akshata approached a court. In September this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered a re-investigation into the case after a fresh complaint by Naik’s daughter. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will the Vaccine be out by Decemebr 2020?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    No relief for Arnab Goswami, Bombay HC ... - https://t.co/8FsUecCHyE Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2018SuicideCase #ArnabGoswami #ArnabGoswamiRepublic #ArnabVsMahaAssembly #BollywoodStrikesBack #ChiefJusticeSABobde #India #JusticeForArnab #MaharashtraAssembly
    h J R

    - November 9, 2020, 10:47 am

    India adds over 45k new Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/jTBeHPjJpo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - November 9, 2020, 7:44 am

    Sensex, Nifty hit record highs - https://t.co/idMBOqZATD Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #IndianEquity #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs
    h J R

    - November 9, 2020, 7:41 am

    Indian-Americans see ... - https://t.co/P4YMMTRVr6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanOrganization #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - November 9, 2020, 7:39 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.