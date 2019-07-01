Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

No serious injuries to Indians reported in Kazakhstan oil field brawl: MEA

No serious injuries to Indians reported in Kazakhstan oil field brawl: MEA
July 01
10:53 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan Sunday said Indians were present at the site of a brawl between workers at an oil field in western Kazakhstan but no serious injuries to any of them had been reported.

According to local media reports, dozens were injured in the brawl between foreign and local workers at a major oil and gas project in western Kazakhstan.
“As per reports, there was a brawl between some workers at a construction site in the Tengiz oil field not involving Indians,” Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

“Some Indian workers were present when the incident took place. However no serious injury to any Indian has been reported to our embassy,” he said.
Muraleedharan said the Indian Embassy in Astana is in constant touch with the local authorities and local Indians in Atyrau.

“Our Mission @indembastana has tweeted emergency contact number for helping any affected Indians in the Tengiz oil field clashes,” he said in another tweet sharing the number +77012207601. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.