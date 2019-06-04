Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Greedy Mithila Actress Mithila Palkar, who has tasted success both on the silver screen and the digital platform, says she is very greedy as an actor and wants to explore as much...
  • Salman, the counsellor If there was an alternate career option for Salman Khan, he would be best suited for a counsellor’s job, says his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif. Katrina spoke about it when...
  • No smoking Filmmaker Farah Khan says she will not glorify smoking via her films. Farah was interacting with the media on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day to spread awareness about...
  • Kangana-KJo reunion Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kangana Ranaut, who made the nepotism debate a hot topic in Bollywood, were caught in the same frame in a selfie clicked ahead of Prime...
  • No varsity for Ananya “Ananya is a great student, but right now her focus is on films,” says actor Chunky Panday of his daughter Ananya Panday, who has just made her Bollywood debut with...
  • Mauritius: An island paradise in the Indian Ocean Mauritius is the premier holiday destination island on the Indian Ocean. It’s a famous honeymoon location, and is also ideal for a relaxing trip with your family. The amazing beauty...
  • Switzerland’s beloved Lion Monument threatened with decay JAYANT K. SINGH LUCERNE: It’s a giant dying lion carved into the cliff face of a former sandstone quarry, above a pond and set in a landscaped garden in this...
  • Wisconsin tourism is being transformed by its grape growers MADISON, Wisconsin: Wisconsin might be best known for its beer offerings, but the state’s wineries are drawing tourists from across the Upper Midwest. The state’s winery tasting rooms welcomed an...
  • Deaths on Mt Everest rise as Nepal issues more permits NAMCHE, Nepal: Nepal’s reluctance to limit the number of permits it issues to scale Mount Everest has contributed to dangerous overcrowding, with inexperienced climbers impeding others and causing deadly delays,...
  • Indian-origin woman gets 22 years to life in prison for strangling stepdaughter to death NEW YORK: An Indian-origin woman in the US has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for strangling her nine-year-old stepdaughter to death in a bathtub, a crime...
  

No smoking

No smoking
June 04
12:26 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Filmmaker Farah Khan says she will not glorify smoking via her films.
Farah was interacting with the media on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day to spread awareness about the ill-effects of tobacco at an event in Mumbai.
At an event for Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), Farah appreciated how the organization has been trying to spread awareness among people not to consume tobacco and cigarettes.
“As a filmmaker, I have pledged that from now onwards any actor will not smoke in my films. In my films, actors don’t smoke usually, but in Om Shanti Om, the character played by Arjun Rampal smoked a cigarette… and we all know what happened with him in the end of the film… I have made a promise that I will never glorify smoking.”

Farah’s close friend Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she has collaborated in many movies, is a smoker.
Asked about the advice she would like to give to him, she said: “See, every person is responsible for themselves. There are so many people in my family who smoke, but after a point, everybody is an adult and they know what they are doing. So, I don’t think we have to preach to anybody. I can say what I can do as a responsible filmmaker.”
Farah, who is gearing up for her next multi-starrer, recently revealed that she has collaborated with Rohit Shetty to make a remake of the Bollywood classic Satte Pe Satta. She is still finishing its script, she said. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Online Gaming Platforms Keep Players Hooked with Smart Reward Strategy It was around the late 2000s that online gaming really took off in India. Ever since it has both the young and the old hooked. Thanks to increasingly fast and...
  • LPU School of Agriculture holds ‘Demonstration cum Field Day on Sugarcane’ JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service PHAGWARA: The School of Agriculture at Lovely Professional University organized a ‘Demonstration cum Field Day on Sugarcane’ for farmers of...
  • Sikh bodies demand probe into 2007 blasphemy case JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service Alliance of  Sikh Organisations (ASO), a conglomeration of 30 Sikh bodies, has demanded reopening of the May 2007 case in...
  • Greedy Mithila Actress Mithila Palkar, who has tasted success both on the silver screen and the digital platform, says she is very greedy as an actor and wants to explore as much...
  • Salman, the counsellor If there was an alternate career option for Salman Khan, he would be best suited for a counsellor’s job, says his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif. Katrina spoke about it when...
  • No smoking Filmmaker Farah Khan says she will not glorify smoking via her films. Farah was interacting with the media on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day to spread awareness about...
  • Kangana-KJo reunion Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kangana Ranaut, who made the nepotism debate a hot topic in Bollywood, were caught in the same frame in a selfie clicked ahead of Prime...
  • No varsity for Ananya “Ananya is a great student, but right now her focus is on films,” says actor Chunky Panday of his daughter Ananya Panday, who has just made her Bollywood debut with...
  • Mauritius: An island paradise in the Indian Ocean Mauritius is the premier holiday destination island on the Indian Ocean. It’s a famous honeymoon location, and is also ideal for a relaxing trip with your family. The amazing beauty...
  • Switzerland’s beloved Lion Monument threatened with decay JAYANT K. SINGH LUCERNE: It’s a giant dying lion carved into the cliff face of a former sandstone quarry, above a pond and set in a landscaped garden in this...
  • Wisconsin tourism is being transformed by its grape growers MADISON, Wisconsin: Wisconsin might be best known for its beer offerings, but the state’s wineries are drawing tourists from across the Upper Midwest. The state’s winery tasting rooms welcomed an...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.