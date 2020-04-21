No temple activity till lockdown is lifted: VHP

AYODHYA: Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided not to hold any meeting or event related to the Ram temple in Ayodhya till the lockdown is lifted. The proposed ‘Bhumi Pujan’ of the temple that was tentatively scheduled for April 30 has also been indefinitely postponed.

Ram temple trust General Secretary and VHP International Vice President Champat Rai said in a statement, “I don’t think there will be any religious leader or entity in the world who would want any activity at the cost of the lives of devotees. We are not in favour of organizing any event in Ayodhya till the lockdown is lifted.”

The VHP leader said that the trust will not flout the lockdown rule. “There is no way forward but to wait and watch,” he said, adding that the trust will not act irresponsibly like the Tablighi Jamaat in fulfilling its religious goals at the cost of country and lives of scores of people.

VHP sources said the trust will decide another date and time for starting the Ram temple construction by convening a meeting in Ayodhya after the lockdown ends.

The work of stone carving at the workshop at Karsewakpuram has already been stopped until the lockdown is lifted and normalcy returns.

