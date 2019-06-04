Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Greedy Mithila Actress Mithila Palkar, who has tasted success both on the silver screen and the digital platform, says she is very greedy as an actor and wants to explore as much...
  • Salman, the counsellor If there was an alternate career option for Salman Khan, he would be best suited for a counsellor’s job, says his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif. Katrina spoke about it when...
  • No smoking Filmmaker Farah Khan says she will not glorify smoking via her films. Farah was interacting with the media on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day to spread awareness about...
  • Kangana-KJo reunion Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kangana Ranaut, who made the nepotism debate a hot topic in Bollywood, were caught in the same frame in a selfie clicked ahead of Prime...
  • No varsity for Ananya “Ananya is a great student, but right now her focus is on films,” says actor Chunky Panday of his daughter Ananya Panday, who has just made her Bollywood debut with...
  • Mauritius: An island paradise in the Indian Ocean Mauritius is the premier holiday destination island on the Indian Ocean. It’s a famous honeymoon location, and is also ideal for a relaxing trip with your family. The amazing beauty...
  • Switzerland’s beloved Lion Monument threatened with decay JAYANT K. SINGH LUCERNE: It’s a giant dying lion carved into the cliff face of a former sandstone quarry, above a pond and set in a landscaped garden in this...
  • Wisconsin tourism is being transformed by its grape growers MADISON, Wisconsin: Wisconsin might be best known for its beer offerings, but the state’s wineries are drawing tourists from across the Upper Midwest. The state’s winery tasting rooms welcomed an...
  • Deaths on Mt Everest rise as Nepal issues more permits NAMCHE, Nepal: Nepal’s reluctance to limit the number of permits it issues to scale Mount Everest has contributed to dangerous overcrowding, with inexperienced climbers impeding others and causing deadly delays,...
  • Indian-origin woman gets 22 years to life in prison for strangling stepdaughter to death NEW YORK: An Indian-origin woman in the US has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison for strangling her nine-year-old stepdaughter to death in a bathtub, a crime...
  

No varsity for Ananya

No varsity for Ananya
June 04
12:20 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

“Ananya is a great student, but right now her focus is on films,” says actor Chunky Panday of his daughter Ananya Panday, who has just made her Bollywood debut with the film Student of the Year 2. Apart from her acting stint, Ananya recently got talked about when some girls who claimed to be Ananya’s schoolmates, shared on social media that the actress lied about her admission to international universities, stating she never applied for them.

The comments came earlier this month via an Instagram account after Ananya reportedly spoke about in an interview how she gave up admission abroad for Student Of The Year 2.
“I was all set to go to college. I was going to USC (University of Southern California) to study, but wanted to give it one shot before I left. So I went and auditioned for the film. And luckily, I got it. This a dream come true,” Ananya was quoted as saying.

Chunky told IANS he wasn’t aware about the social media buzz around his daughter’s education.
“Yes, she got into two universities, but did not go because she got the film… I don’t think she will be going to the university now. She will be working in Bollywood now,” he said.

Chunky also praised his daughter’s first on-screen performance. “I am so proud of her. She performed well. I was scared if she would be able to perform well or not… But she did a good job. I am happy about her achievement. She is an intelligent person. She has a long journey ahead,” he remarked.
On the work front, Chunky is gearing up for the release of his short film Tap Tap, one of the films from anthology “Shuruaat Ka Twist”. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Online Gaming Platforms Keep Players Hooked with Smart Reward Strategy It was around the late 2000s that online gaming really took off in India. Ever since it has both the young and the old hooked. Thanks to increasingly fast and...
  • LPU School of Agriculture holds ‘Demonstration cum Field Day on Sugarcane’ JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service PHAGWARA: The School of Agriculture at Lovely Professional University organized a ‘Demonstration cum Field Day on Sugarcane’ for farmers of...
  • Sikh bodies demand probe into 2007 blasphemy case JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA India Post News Service Alliance of  Sikh Organisations (ASO), a conglomeration of 30 Sikh bodies, has demanded reopening of the May 2007 case in...
  • Greedy Mithila Actress Mithila Palkar, who has tasted success both on the silver screen and the digital platform, says she is very greedy as an actor and wants to explore as much...
  • Salman, the counsellor If there was an alternate career option for Salman Khan, he would be best suited for a counsellor’s job, says his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif. Katrina spoke about it when...
  • No smoking Filmmaker Farah Khan says she will not glorify smoking via her films. Farah was interacting with the media on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day to spread awareness about...
  • Kangana-KJo reunion Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Kangana Ranaut, who made the nepotism debate a hot topic in Bollywood, were caught in the same frame in a selfie clicked ahead of Prime...
  • No varsity for Ananya “Ananya is a great student, but right now her focus is on films,” says actor Chunky Panday of his daughter Ananya Panday, who has just made her Bollywood debut with...
  • Mauritius: An island paradise in the Indian Ocean Mauritius is the premier holiday destination island on the Indian Ocean. It’s a famous honeymoon location, and is also ideal for a relaxing trip with your family. The amazing beauty...
  • Switzerland’s beloved Lion Monument threatened with decay JAYANT K. SINGH LUCERNE: It’s a giant dying lion carved into the cliff face of a former sandstone quarry, above a pond and set in a landscaped garden in this...
  • Wisconsin tourism is being transformed by its grape growers MADISON, Wisconsin: Wisconsin might be best known for its beer offerings, but the state’s wineries are drawing tourists from across the Upper Midwest. The state’s winery tasting rooms welcomed an...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.