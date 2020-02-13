Something went wrong with the connection!

Noida Metro: Now book Aqua Line coaches for birthdays, pre-wedding events

February 13
16:20 2020
NOIDA (UP): People can now book the Noida-Greater Noida Metro coaches for birthday parties, pre-wedding and other similar celebrations, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced.

The NMRC, which manages the rapid transport service between the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, made the announcement on Wednesday as part of its “non-farebox” initiative.

“After the Hiring of Premise Policy for Film Shooting And Photography on NMRC premises, the NMRC has also formulated one more attractive policy for birthday party, pre-wedding celebrations and other similar celebrations on wheels which means that now Noida Metro in addition to mode of travel, will also become an accessible, attractive and affordable destination for entertainment and celebrations that too at a very reasonable cost,” the rail service said in a statement.

Interested applicants can request for one or more coaches to the maximum of four coaches in a train. And to initiate the booking, they have to submit an application at least 15 days in advance which would be considered on a first come first serve basis, the NMRC said.

“Once the booking is confirmed by the NMRC, the applicant would have to submit a license fee which will vary from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per hour per metro coach excluding taxes depending on the category chosen like decorated or undecorated coach in a running metro or a static metro etc as per the terms and conditions prescribed under the policy,” it added.

However, the applicants would also be required to pay a refundable interest free security deposit of Rs 20,000 for the booking, the NMRC said.

A maximum of 50 people, including adults and children, shall be allowed per coach for any event.

The NMRC will provide one centre table, dustbins and a housekeeping staff as well as a supervisory staff as deemed appropriate by it for an event, the rail service said.

“The applicants at all times would be governed by the guidelines as prescribed under the policy regarding security check, loss or damage to the metro property, hampering of operational activities, conduct, consumption of alcohol or use of fire, gunfire and explosives and others etc,” the NMRC said. PTI

