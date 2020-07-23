Nominations invited for Ankit-Junaid Social Harmony Fellowship & Award 2020.Â 

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Ankit-Junaid Social Harmony Fellowship & Award is an initiative of KhudaiKhidmatgarorganization to recognize the college enrolled students working for peace and communal harmony.

This Award was started in September 2018 in the memory of Hafiz Junaid and Ankit Saxena. They both are the victims of communalism as Junaid was killed brutally in a train by an unruly mob just two days before Eid & Ankit, killed in Delhi for loving a girl of different community.

The objective for the scholarship is to nurture the seeds of communal harmony amongst the youth who will become a part of the mainstream in the future. As we all know, it’s the youth who are the torchbearers of society, so it’s very important to promote brotherhood and communal harmony for a better society. Moreover, we need to develop creative and innovative methods of peace building in the society, which will help in cementing the gaps between the communities. Therefore, this fellowship also aims at bringing fraternity and unity in the society.

The fellowship will be awarded to two (02) college students who are working for the promotion of peace and harmony. The scholars belonging to weaker sections of society, women and those who are differently abled are given preference. But we restrict self nomination.

The nominations will go through the strict scrutiny of our jury, which is composed of experts in the field of peace and harmony. The fellowship includes memento, certificate and Rs. 5,000.The nominations along with the resume of the candidate should be mailed at [email protected] or Watsp on +91 79-82586984 before 01st September 2020.

The First Ankit-Junaid Social Harmony Fellowship & Award 2019 was given to NidaAkram â€“a student of post graduation from Aligarh Muslim University and was elected as the Vice President of Abdullah College Girls Studentsâ€™ Union, AMU for the session 2017-2018. As the V-P of the Studentsâ€™ Union, Ms. Nida organized donation drives for relief work, workshops and seminars on communal harmony and peace building.

And Kartik Dora – law student from Delhi University. He hails from Odisha. He is the champion of human rights and an adherent believer of the constitutional values, working with the under-privileged children settled on the outskirts of North Delhi. Also, he is involved in the process of secularization and de-communalizing the youth through personal meetings.

For more information contact Faisal Khan at +91 99997 46196+91 99688 28230

