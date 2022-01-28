India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Non-stop South Indian music DJ nights from Inni

Non-stop South Indian music DJ nights from Inni
January 28
13:02 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Prasanna Inni,

Prasanna Inni

India Post News Service

Prasanna Inni, of Inni Entertainments has started a new trend of South Indian Dj nights. She organizes these events in the most happening clubs of Bay Area. She primarily works in IT as a business analyst and today she talks about her journey into the entertainment industry. She loves and follows fashion, has been modeling for quite sometime and is an Instagram influencer. She has organized lot of fashion shows as well. She also says she loves dance and music, which is why she attends lots of DJ nights.

For a long time, she has noticed there have been only Bollywood nights, and South Indians don’t get to dance to even a single south Indian song, which is when she decided to start an entertainment company primarily focusing on South Indian music and a bit of Bollywood.

Her success journey began right from the first event ‘Pakka local’.  She has been doing monthly club events and all her events have been successful and she thanks the audience for giving her the success in a short period.

She is looking forward to her next events – ‘Paisa Vasool’ and ‘Ishq Attack’ thathappen on Jan 28th and Feb 18th respectively.

She does all this to provide a platform for people who love to dance to south Indian and Telugu songs, to dance and have fun, for a non-stop 4 hours.

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressBay Are ClubsbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodInni EntertainmentsmoviesPRasanna InniSouth Indian DJ NightsSouth Indian musicSouth ndian Bay Area ClublsTamil diaspora
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 28th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.