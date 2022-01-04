Thailand drops lengthy quarantine restrictions for vaccinated travellers A list of must-dos places to get away for such countless individuals, Thailand really has it all – the turbulent appeal of Bangkok, the epic tropical wildernesses, the absolute best...

Indian Army unfurls national flag in Galwan valley on New Year NEW DELHI: Indian Army unfurled the Tricolour in the Galwan valley, Ladakh on the occasion of New Year. As per sources in the security establishment, the Indian Army personnel had...

Woman mastermind behind ‘Bulli Bai’ app detained in Uttarakhand: Mumbai Police MUMBAI: Mumbai police on Tuesday detained a woman in Uttarakhand believed to be the mastermind behind the ‘Bulli Bai’ app, informed police. “A woman has been detained by the cyber...

COVID-19: Weekend curfew imposed in Delhi; buses, metro to run at full seating capacity NEW DELHI: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. Addressing a press conference after the DDMA...

Lockdown will be clamped in Mumbai if daily COVID cases jump 20,000 mark MUMBAI: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000 mark, then the lockdown will be imposed in the city. “We will have...

Northeast will become major driver of India’s growth: PM Modi in Manipur IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Northeastern states will become major drivers of India’s growth in the upcoming years with Manipur as the main source of...

Legends Cricket League: Sehwag, Harbhajan, Yuvraj part of India Maharajas team NEW DELHI: Legends League Cricket, a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers revealed the name of the team to represent India along with the players representing the team on...

Over 1 million new COVID-19 cases reported in US WASHINGTON: The US on Monday reported over 1 million COVID-19 cases amid rapid spread of the Omicron variant. The US health authorities registered more than three times as many new...

Apple becomes world’s first USD 3 trillion company WASHINGTON: In yet another major milestone, Apple became the world’s first three trillion US dollar company on Monday. The iPhone maker topped a market value of USD 3 trillion —...

New York Attorney General summons Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr for civil probe NEW YORK: New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday (local time) subpoenaed Donald Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump as part of her civil probe...

‘Vibe hai’: Katrina Kaif comments on Sunny Kaushal’s new snap from VicKat wedding NEW DELHI: Fans recently got to see the perfect devar-bhabhi equation between Katrina Kaif and Sunny Kaushal after the former left a witty comment on the latter’s recent social media...

IMD predicts light rain over Delhi, parts of Haryana, UP today NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light rain over parts of Delhi, Harayana and Uttar Pradesh in the next few hours. IMD, in a tweet, said,...

Keep These 5 Things in Mind Before Planning Your Interiors in Bangalore Interior design plays an essential role in the modern-day world. It not only makes your lifestyle stylish but also makes the space functional. The interior design indeed gives atmosphere to...

Vice President Naidu calls for improving financial literacy in India ERNAKULAM: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday stressed the need to improve financial literacy among the masses and urged the professionals like Chartered Accounts to work in this direction...

Children taking COVID-19 jabs enthusiastically: Co-WIN chief NEW DELHI: With over 51 lakh registrations and 40 lakh administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the 15 to 18 age group, the chief of the Co-WIN platform on Monday...

Equity indices open in green, Nifty crosses 17600 MUMBAI: Equity indices opened in green on Tuesday amid positive global cues. At 9.15 am, BSE Sensex was up by 160.57 or 0.27 per cent at 59343.79, while NSE Nifty...

India reports 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, daily positivity rate at 3.24 pc NEW DELHI: India reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 3.24 per cent, said the Ministry of Health...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19 NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he said that he has mild symptoms and is isolated...

9th North East Festival to kick off in Guwahati NEW DELHI: One of the spectacular event showcasing northeast art and culture is all set to kick off. The 9th North East Festival (NEF) is set to begin under strict...