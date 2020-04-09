Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Not just India, Jamaat a super spreader of virus in Pak too

Not just India, Jamaat a super spreader of virus in Pak too
April 09
11:26 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Tablighi Jamaat, the super spreader of the coronavirus in India seems to have caused a spike in the coronavirus positive cases in Pakistan also. Congress leader Manish Tewari said in a tweet, “Interesting: it seems the Tabalegi Jamat has created problems in Pakistan too with regard to COVID-19. Seems to be a sect issue. Do listen in”.

Tewari attached a video from a Pakistan new channel which featured an interview with Yasmin Rashid, Health of Punjab province in Pakistan. Half of the cases in Pakistan have come from Punjab, which is also the largest province.

Rashid said the main reason for the jump in cases in the province has been the Tablighi Jamaat. She said that of the total 2004 postive cases of COVID-19, 1314 are those linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

Rashid said that 549 cases from the Tablighi Jamaat came positive which led to a sudden rise in the number of cases. She added that going by statistics, of the 10,000 people of Tablighi Jamaat in quarantine when they undergo tests, 35-40 per cent are likely to be positive.

As a result of this, cases will go up further as the number of tests has been increased by the government. In an earlier tweet, Tewari said, “Why can’t these Tablighi’s just behave themselves?Don’t these people realise that they have done enough damage already. If you preach the word of God you first must learn to be responsible members of society. For them enough does not seem to be enough.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Not just India, Jamaat a super spreader of virus in Pak too - https://t.co/aOEdh3Upzk Get your news featured use… https://t.co/JNFFpqtgYv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:56 am

Women to get free sanitary napkins in Lucknow - https://t.co/wFACvIipUt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Aiya8STLbI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:54 am

Nikkhil Advani: Vir Das will be interesting to watch in '#Hasmukh' - https://t.co/ZKp68CV3oG Get your news feature… https://t.co/5uI1O3lHJu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:46 am

Anya Singh: There's a lot more liberty on digital ... - https://t.co/HrxnoWW2tx Get your news featured use… https://t.co/a9ceCUvAc2
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:41 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.