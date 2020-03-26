Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Novel coronavirus may not spread through tears

Novel coronavirus may not spread through tears
March 26
11:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SINGAPORE: contrary to some reports, researchers now claim that new coronavirus doesnt spread via tears and it is unlikely that infected patients are shedding virus through eye fluid. While researchers are certain that coronavirus spreads through mucus and droplets expelled by coughing or sneezing, it is unclear if the virus is spread through other bodily fluids, such as tears, said the study published in the journal Ophthalmology.

There is one important caveat, though.

None of the patients in the study had conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye. However, health officials believe pink eye develops in just one percent to three percent of people with coronavirus. For the findings, researchers at National University Hospital in Singapore collected tear samples from 17 patients with COVID-19 from the time they showed symptoms until they recovered about 20 days later.

Neither viral culture nor reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) detected the virus in their tears throughout the two-week course of the disease, the researchers said. The study researcher Ivan Seah also took samples from the back of the nose and throat during the same time period.

The findings showed that when a sick person coughs or talks, virus particles can spray from their mouth or nose into another person’s face. You’re most likely to inhale these droplets through your mouth or nose, but they can also enter through your eyes, according to the research. The study also revealed that you can also become infected by touching something that has the virus on it — like a table or doorknob — and then touching your eyes.

While the patients’ tears were clear of virus, their noses and throats were teeming with COVID-19, the researchers said. The authors wrote that the findings, coupled with the low incidence of pink eye among infected patients, suggest that the risk of virus transmission through tears is low.

The researchers hope their work helps to guide more research into preventing virus transmission through more significant routes, such as droplets and fecal-oral spread.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Novel #Coronavirus may not spread through tears - https://t.co/uqWtQXYY33 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/wkWESksvSC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 6:24 am

Modi to participate in virtual G20 summit on COVID-19 - https://t.co/4Hg1tzOHTw Get your news featured use… https://t.co/rOBC9tBWDS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 6:22 am

#Toll tax collection temporarily halted at all #Toll plazas on NHs - https://t.co/OjqeNwRGqk Get your news feature… https://t.co/5O5ktQw6kz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 6:19 am

COVID-19: #Marriages take a beating, many in trouble - https://t.co/7FTQpH5WsT Get your news featured use… https://t.co/LuLp8CFEl0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2020, 6:16 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.