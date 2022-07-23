India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Now Airlines have to inform in writing for refusing boarding to persons with disability: DGCA

Now Airlines have to inform in writing for refusing boarding to persons with disability: DGCA
July 23
10:25 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said that all airlines from now have to inform in writing in case they refuse to board a person with a disability.

“Under the amended rule, Airline shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability and/or reduced mobility if it happens then airlines have informed the passenger with a disability in writing with the reasons therein immediately,” said DGCA.
In order to improve the accessibility of boarding and flying for the disabled, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday amended the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part I “Carriage by Air – Persons with Disability (Divyangjan) and/or Persons with Reduced Mobility”.

Under the amended rule, airlines shall not refuse carriage of any person on the basis of disability and/or reduced mobility.

However, in case, an airline perceives that the health of such a passenger may deteriorate in-flight, the said passenger will have to be examined by a doctor in person – who shall in his/her opinion, categorically state the medical condition and whether the passenger is fit to fly or not.

“After obtaining the medical opinion, the airline shall take an appropriate decision on the carriage of such passenger. In case of refusal of carriage by the airline, it shall inform the passenger in writing with the reasons therein immediately,” says the amended rule.

The DGCA said that the amendment has been done under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part I “Carriage by Air – Persons with Disability (Divyangjan) and/or Persons with Reduced Mobility”.

The proposed amendment has been carried out at Para 4.1.35 of the CAR. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Tags
Air AsiaAir IndiaAkasaAirBoarding with disabilityDGCAGoAirGoFIrstIATAIndian TourismIndiGoInternational Air Transport AssociationRefused BoardingSpiceJetTravelTravel BanTravel During CovidTravel In Covid Times
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Thopu Thalas

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – Minor League Cricket 2022

Minor League Cricket 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.