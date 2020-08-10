India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Now ‘boat ambulance’ service to be launched in Maharashtra

Now ‘boat ambulance’ service to be launched in Maharashtra
August 10
11:19 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has given the green signal for launching a “boat ambulance-cum-mobile medical unit” service between Mumbai and Raigad, on an experimental basis, an official said here on Sunday.

The tendering process has been cleared for the service – which was due to be launched before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown – between the Gateway of India (Mumbai) and Mandwa Jetty (Raigad) on the mainland.

Minister of State for Industries and Raigad Guardian Minister, Aditi Tatkare said that the boat ambulance will be a speedboat which can accommodate an ambulance to shift patients from Raigad or Ratnagiri requiring urgent medicare at hospitals in Mumbai.

The approximately hour-long voyage will help slash the crucial two-three hours or the ‘golden hours’ which the patients from these two areas have to currently spend travelling by road to Mumbai.

The government will select an agency which will procure the requisite vessel, equipment, medical supplies, staff, etc and it will provide the operational expenses for the project, to be implemented initially for one year under the supervision of the National Health Mission.

The Health Department’s permission will be sought for appointing doctors, nurses, ventilator operators, etc while the expenses will be mobilised through the Finance Department and the District Planning & Development Council.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will it be right decision for India to join QUAD naval exercises?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @BBCBreaking: Lebanon's government resigns in response to anger over deadly port explosion which devastated parts of the capital Beirutâ€¦
    h J R

    - August 10, 2020, 4:49 pm

    RT @IskconInc: Shri Krishna Janmashtami on 12th August! Hare Krishna
    h J R

    - August 10, 2020, 2:14 pm

    #China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of ... - https://t.co/WA6ZOQIrWw Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/QQXi14YELD
    h J R

    - August 10, 2020, 10:03 am

    #Balochistan, Sindhi ... - https://t.co/FUU76G4nGu Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BalochNationalismâ€¦ https://t.co/4qLASklpg5
    h J R

    - August 10, 2020, 9:17 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.