India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Now China opens new border dispute with Bhutan

Now China opens new border dispute with Bhutan
June 30
15:55 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Continuing with its expansionist agenda, China has now created a new border dispute with Bhutan, one of India’s traditional ally.

At a virtual meeting of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in the first week of June, Beijing objected to the grant for Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary (SWS) in eastern Bhutan’s Trashigang district bordering India and China, claiming that the location was disputed.

Even as the rest of the world is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in Wuhan city of China’s Hubei province, Beijing has been aggressively attempting to alter the status quo in East China Sea, South China Sea and with India in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

As per Strat News Global, the GEF Council gathered to decide on funding for various environmental projects across the world, was shocked by China’s objection and instantly rubbished it.

The majority of the GEF council members supported Bhutan’s view and the draft summary of the chair was approved by the council and despite objection from the Chinese council member, the work programme was adopted.

The council refused to record China’s reason for objection, saying that the footnote would only record that China objected to the project. However, the Chinese council member said that he would need time to consult with his higher ups to come to a view on the matter.

The reasons were included in the highlights of the discussion, which is a less formal record, and not in the chair’s summary, Strat News reported. The draft summary of the chair mentioned in the footnote that “China abstains and does not join the Council decision on this project.”

The Bhutan government has since issued a formal letter to the GEF council, strongly opposing the references questioning the sovereignty of Bhutan and its territory on the Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary in the documents of the council’s session. Bhutan has urged the GEF council to purge all references of China’s baseless claims from Council’s documents.

Bhutan and China have a border dispute since 1984. Talks between Thimphu and Beijing have been limited to three areas of dispute (two in North Bhutan — Jakarlung and Pasamlung areas — and one in West Bhutan). Sakteng is not part of any of the three disputed areas.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Concerned over ban on Chinese apps, Xi ... - https://t.co/kdYJT0mOpk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/NIwxNFUbqG
    h J R

    - June 30, 2020, 1:13 pm

    '#China forcing birth ... - https://t.co/60HRdyoYd9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CHinaIndiaFaceOffâ€¦ https://t.co/V7eNEDvHQz
    h J R

    - June 30, 2020, 1:10 pm

    India condemns #Karachi ... - https://t.co/jViwKLZeAk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/d7023ShCjV
    h J R

    - June 30, 2020, 1:07 pm

    Free ration scheme extended till ... - https://t.co/U9zDvwStpp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Congressâ€¦ https://t.co/wp80RvXSvi
    h J R

    - June 30, 2020, 1:04 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.