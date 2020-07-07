India Post News Paper

Now, Mumbai overtakes China in corona deaths and cases

July 07
16:29 2020
MUMBAI: In yet another disturbing development, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mumbai has now oustripped China, where the pandemic reared its head in late 2019, according to the official data here on Tuesday.

The country’s commercial capital, Mumbai currently has 4,938 COVID-19 deaths and 85,724 cases, while China has a total of 4,634 fatalities and 83,565 patients, and stands 22nd on the Worldometer.

China has slid to single-digit new cases daily — or less than the new infectees recorded in Dharavi every day — though with a series of stringent measures implemented by the state and civic governments, this Asia’s largest slum has now clawed out of the worry-zone.

In comparison to China, Mumbai city has been recording new patients in excess of 1,100 every day since July 1. The development came a day after Maharashtra with 211,987 cases zoomed past Turkey (205,758 cases), which currently ranks 14 on the Worldometer.

On June 4, Maharashtra had shot past Germany (198,064) and South Africa (205,721), both currently ranked at 16 and 15 respectively on the Worldometer. Last month, the state had whizzed past two major affected countries like Canada and France in terms of total patients, besides recording more daily cases than the UK.

Maharashtra’s latest Covid-19 tally is 9,026 deaths and 211,987 patients, including 87,681 active cases, but with a mortality rate of 4.26 per cent and an encouraging recovery rate of 54.37.

In a silver lining, of the 36 districts in the state, only two — Bhandara and Chandrapur — have recorded zero fatality, though they have 78 and 69 Covid-19 patients, respectively, while Gadchiroli, Hingoli and Wardha have only one death each till date.

