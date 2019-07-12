Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Now, special devices to check drivers from dozing off

Now, special devices to check drivers from dozing off
July 12
16:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: Alarmed over a spate of accidents on the expressways, the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is planning to deploy special devices in vehicles to prevent drivers from dozing off on long-distance routes.

The device equipped with special sensors will initially warn the driver with a beep sound and red light in the event of him getting sleepy during driving and later slow down the vehicle and put emergency brakes to stop it altogether, UPSRTC regional manager Pallav Bose told PTI.

The move comes close on the heels of an accident on the 165-km Yamuna Expressway on Monday which claimed 29 lives. The bus driver apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and lost control following which the vehicle veered of the road and fell into a drain.

Bose said the special device made with Israeli technique is being manufactured by a Pune-based company and costs Rs 40,000.

As a pilot project, the device was used in two buses on the Lucknow-Nepalganj route and two others on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur route, he said, adding the proposal was sent to MD, UPSRTC Dheeraj Sahu after getting a good feedback.

The official said Sahu also gave a positive response to the idea.

A proposal to acquire more such devices will now be sent to the government, Bose said.

Elaborating further on the functioning of the device, the UPSRTC regional manager said it will be deployed on the dashboard of the vehicle. The device will produce a beep sound and red light warning as soon as the driver’s hold on the steering wheel slackens due to slumber.

In case, the driver does not react to the beep sound and the slackness continues, the device will automatically put brakes on the bus, he said.

The device will also keep an eye on the road ahead and alert the driver in case of overspeeding and overtaking, Bose explained.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Thursday warned transport department officials, saying they cannot escape responsibility for road accidents by blaming drivers and asked the Yamuna Expressway authority to follow safety measures strictly.

He also asked the department officials to deploy two drivers on state-run buses on routes more than 400 km long, so that they can drive the vehicle alternatively.

Road safety experts have often warned of the dangers of overspeeding on wide expressways, especially in early morning hours and at night. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo meets EAM, @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. #indoAmericans #America #jaishankar #MEA… https://t.co/Ci4zoggjAn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 7:12 am

RT @FremontPD: At-Risk Missing Person Patricia Hodge, 76 years old. Last seen at 5:30 pm in area of Mildred and Blacow. https://t.co/3CMI9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 26, 2019, 6:41 am

Exclusive Opportunity for budding writers to establish themselves as authors! https://t.co/k0vVHxsmgZ is accepting… https://t.co/umFU0DxbPJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- June 17, 2019, 6:11 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.