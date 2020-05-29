India Post News Paper

NRIA donates $2,500 to coronavirus testing site in Edison, NJ

May 29
13:48 2020
India Post News Service

EDISON, NJ: NRIA of Secaucus, NJ, a leading luxury multi-family real estate developer, private equity investment manager, and EB-5 Visa specialist has donated$2,500 to the Indian Business Association of New Jersey (IBA) to help fund the organization’s new coronavirus testing site in Edison, NJ. NRIA’s Glenn A. LaMattina, SVP of Operations (below left), and Tanvi Prenita Chandra, SVP of South Asian Marketing and Business Development (right) presented the check to Thomas Lankey, Mayor of Edison, NJ (center) at the grand opening earlier this week.

Located at 103 Cinder Road in Edison, NJ, the IBA-sponsored testing site will be conducting free coronavirus, saliva tests by appointment on Mondays and Thursdays, 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Those interested in being tested may register online at https://IBA.adlabscovidtest.com. Once registered an Agile Urgent Care staff member will be in touch to discuss symptoms.

The testing site is just one of several IBA-funded coronavirus emergency response projects to help counter the impact of the virus. Other programs include distributing non-perishable food items to hospital employees, supplying Personal Protective Equipment to frontline workers, and translating pertinent coronavirus updates so New Jersey’s Indian community can stay apprised of new developments in their native language.

“NRIA is committed to supporting the local South Asian community and we are delighted to make this donation,” said Glenn A. LaMattina. Last month, NRIA also donated $2,500 to the SKN Foundation for the purchase of PPE for local medical staff.

