NRI’s Car rally in support of upcoming elections in India
India Post News Service
NRI’s from San Francisco hosted a car rally in Fremont on February 7 in support of BJP for the upcoming UP elections in India. Around 200 NRI’s participated at the event and supported CM Yogi Adityanath.
Yogi Adityanath is an Indian Hindu monk and far-right politician serving as the 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in office since 19 March 2017. He was the youngest member of the 12th Lok Sabha at 26. He was elected to the Parliament from Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms (in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections).
