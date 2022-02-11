India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

NRI’s Car rally in support of upcoming elections in India

NRI’s Car rally in support of upcoming elections in India
February 11
13:56 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NRI’s Car rally in support of upcoming elections in IndiaIndia Post News Service

NRI’s from San Francisco hosted a car rally in Fremont on February 7 in support of BJP for the upcoming UP elections in India. Around 200 NRI’s participated at the event and supported CM Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanath is an Indian Hindu monk and far-right politician serving as the 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, in office since 19 March 2017. He was the youngest member of the 12th Lok Sabha at 26. He was elected to the Parliament from Gorakhpur for five consecutive terms (in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections).

 

 

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCar Rally FremontCommunityDiasporaElections IndiaFIAfremontHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRINRI Car rallySan Francisco
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 11th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.