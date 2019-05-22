Something went wrong with the connection!

NRIs from America Overwhelmingly Prefer Modi

May 22
13:40 2019
India Post News Service

WASHINGTON, DC: In a USA-wide exit poll of the Indian American community, Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), a US-based public and international policy platform, found thatAmerican NRIs overwhelmingly preferred the Narendra Modi government. The FIIDS found that 93.9 per cent supported re-election of the Narendra Modi-led government in India.

In the poll, where the questions were mostly based on the performance of the Modi-led government on various programs, aspects and issues, the FIIDS found that the non-resident Indians (NRIs) voted highest (95.5 per cent) on the performance of India’s external ministry in handling their issues. Ninety two per cent NRIs feel that India is better respected now than before 2014, while 93.6 per cent expressed that the Modi government has done better in countless infrastructure projects such as road, rail, river transportation, and electrification.

More than 80 per cent NRIs found the Modi government’s schemes have been better for India. Among the schemes, Clean India got the maximum support (86.9 per cent), followed by Make In India (84.6 per cent), and Digital India (84.3 per cent). However, only 71 per cent of NRIs found Startup India doing better.

The Foundation also found that 90.3 per cent (5.7 per cent unsure) of NRIs polled illustrate how India is more secure under the Modi government. Ninety two per cent polled NRIs expressed support towards the Modi government on its handling of terrorism and 82.5 per cent observed lesser religious riots and issues under the Modi government. It was interesting to observe how only 63.3 per cent NRIs felt that Ram Janma Bhoomi and Sabarimala issues were important for 2019 election.

The US being the most developed nation of the world, NRIs seem to have a long-term perspective

on economy and growth. On economic issues such as demonetization and Goods and Services ax (GST), 81.4 per cent of NRIs said GST and demonetization were good for India in the long term and 90.3 per cent expressed that India is on the path towards growth. Additionally, 97.3 per cent of them expressed that the government has been free of scams during Modi’s term.

In the summary, the American NRI’s overwhelmingly endorsed the performance of the Modi government.

