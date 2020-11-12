India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

NRI’s in San Francisco Silicon Valley demanded Arnab Goswami’s release

NRI’s in San Francisco Silicon Valley demanded Arnab Goswami’s release
November 12
16:42 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

image (3)India Post News Service

SAN FRANCISCO: Over 300 plus NRI’s residing in Silicon Valley joined the protest to raise their concern on the vindictive arrest of Journalist Arnab Goswami by the Maharashtra police. The protest was held on Sunday 8th November at Lake Elizabeth, Fremont. Ever since Arnab Goswami was illegally arrested from his Mumbai residence, massive support for him has been growing across India and the globe.

On Sunday 8 November, voices of NRIs from 12 countries across the world resounded against the atrocities post the shocking events of the morning, wherein Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to the Taloja jail, in an enclosed arrest van, making a terrifying and heart wrenching appeal. Lot of enthusiasm and anger was palpable where the gathered protestors raised slogans,some recited the poems and everyone was demanding his immediate release and anti democratic arrest, driven by political vendetta.

Dr.Romesh Japra, Chairman, FIA, Rajesh Verma, President, FIA, Chandru Bhambra, former OFBJP president, Rahul Roy, Tech entrepreneur, Judhajit Senmazundar, Founder of Nris4Bengal and many more professionals and businessmen from all across the San Francisco Bay Area joined.IMG_1573

They condemned the action of the Chief Minister and the government of Maharashtra for taking such a “dictatorial action” against Arnab Goswami for personal vendetta. They have also written to the State Department to consider the rejection of visas of Maharashtra Chief Minister and anybody associated with the party “until they correct this action.” 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Wll Trump reconcile with the reuslts and concede gradually?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @Sootradhar: शुभ दीपावली 😹 This should be fun 🍿 Attorney General KK Venugopal gives consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Kunal Kamra https://t.co/x91IKLHwbP
    h J R

    - November 12, 2020, 11:13 am

    #NRI’s in San Francisco Silicon Valley ... - https://t.co/RXdJJKzbew Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2018SuicideCase #ArnabGoswami #ArnabVsMahaAssembly #Chicagoland #ChiefJusticeSABobde #Community #Diaspora #HinduAmericans #India #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - November 12, 2020, 11:12 am

    Chicagoans voice their ... - https://t.co/ld26i0AHk4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2018SuicideCase #ArnabGoswami #ArnabGoswamiRepublic #ArnabVsMahaAssembly #BollywoodStrikesBack #Chicagoland #ChiefJusticeSABobde #India #JusticeForArnab #MaharashtraAssembly
    h J R

    - November 12, 2020, 11:07 am

    @ANI: Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan. #HimachalPradesh (Picture credit: Asif Basra's website) https://t.co/nxpWNLi8VU
    h J R

    - November 12, 2020, 11:04 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.