NRI’s in San Francisco Silicon Valley demanded Arnab Goswami’s release
India Post News Service
SAN FRANCISCO: Over 300 plus NRI’s residing in Silicon Valley joined the protest to raise their concern on the vindictive arrest of Journalist Arnab Goswami by the Maharashtra police. The protest was held on Sunday 8th November at Lake Elizabeth, Fremont. Ever since Arnab Goswami was illegally arrested from his Mumbai residence, massive support for him has been growing across India and the globe.
On Sunday 8 November, voices of NRIs from 12 countries across the world resounded against the atrocities post the shocking events of the morning, wherein Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to the Taloja jail, in an enclosed arrest van, making a terrifying and heart wrenching appeal. Lot of enthusiasm and anger was palpable where the gathered protestors raised slogans,some recited the poems and everyone was demanding his immediate release and anti democratic arrest, driven by political vendetta.
Dr.Romesh Japra, Chairman, FIA, Rajesh Verma, President, FIA, Chandru Bhambra, former OFBJP president, Rahul Roy, Tech entrepreneur, Judhajit Senmazundar, Founder of Nris4Bengal and many more professionals and businessmen from all across the San Francisco Bay Area joined.
They condemned the action of the Chief Minister and the government of Maharashtra for taking such a “dictatorial action” against Arnab Goswami for personal vendetta. They have also written to the State Department to consider the rejection of visas of Maharashtra Chief Minister and anybody associated with the party “until they correct this action.”