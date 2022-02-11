India Post News Paper

NRIs support Tikshan Sood, BJP for upcoming assembly election

February 11
13:53 2022
India Post News Service

Tikshan Sood is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections from Hoshiarpur. He is considered most ardent contender for the BJP ticket as he has won thrice in a row from the Hoshiarpur Assembly seat, which has traditionally been a Congress bastion.

Mr. Sood  was the Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Chandigarh from 1973 to 1976. In 1977, he became the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Hoshiarpur and presided until 1980. Subsequently, he became the President of the Bharat Vikas Parishad, Hoshiarpur in 1983 and remained so until 1990. He was the District President of BJP, Hoshiarpur from 1995 to 1997.

Picture caption (Left to right) Ashok Kapoor, Mohan Trikha, Rajesh Verma, Dr. Romesh Japra, Chairman FIA and Founder of Americans4Hindus, Himanshu Sharma, Inder Mohan Tikka, Vijay Thapar, Rajesh Sharma, Ashwini Sharma and A4H members

Tikshan Sood was born in Hoshiarpur district in Punjab, India. He was educated at Panjab University, from where he was awarded Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Law degrees and also a Masters in Political Science. He is married to Rakesh Sud and has one son and two daughters.

NRIs from California are supporting Mr. Tikshan Sood for MLA, Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Team members supporting Mr. Sood are Dr. Romesh Japra, Chairman FIA and Founder of Americans4Hindus, Himanshu Sharma, Inder Mohan Tikka, Vijay Thapar, Rajesh Sharma, Ashwini Sharma and other members from Americans4Hindus.

