NW Suburban Bar Association honors Krishnamoorthi for public service

July 30
16:20 2020
Harish Rao

CHICAGO: In recognition of his public service and record of standing up to powerful interests inside and outside of government, the Northwest Suburban Bar Association recently recognized Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi with its “Truth To Power Award.”

 “I’m grateful to have received this award from the Northwest Suburban Bar Association and, to have had the opportunity to work with its members on the challenges facing our area’s legal community,” said Congressman Krishnamoorthi. “Public service is a profound trust that demands we fight for those we represent regardless of the personal consequences. I’m grateful the Northwest Suburban Bar Association has seen fit to recognize my commitment to that responsibility in the past and I’m dedicated to continuing that important work in the years ahead.”

