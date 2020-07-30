Miracles from “Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer” Michelle Curry Raleigh, NC: The launch of the book, “Ancient Secrets of a Master Healer: A Western Skeptic, an Eastern Master, and Life’s Greatest Secrets,” written by Dr. Clint G....

In Hour of Need “Ekal Foundation” Stands By The Community Prakash Waghmare When the ‘Covid-19’ pandemic brought global life to a grinding halt, it posed a grave economic concern to Ekal movement. Currently, it has presence in over 102,000 villages...

Schweppes removes Lord Ganesha Cocktail Madhu Patel CHICAGO: The Amsterdam (Netherlands) headquartered beverage firm Schweppes International Limited (SIL) removed the Ganesha Cocktail (earlier promoted on its website), after a strong protest from a large section...

Plea to withdraw Lord Ganesha shorts Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Upset Indian Americans across the country have pitched the San Francisco headquartered “global e-commerce platform for the immediate withdrawal of shorts/swim-trunks carrying the image of Lord Ganesh...

2020 Census Naperville Complete Count, Committee Rolls out Panel Discussion via Virtual Mode Ashfaq Syed CHICAGO: The 2020 Census Naperville Complete Count Committee conducted a Panel Discussion, on Zoom Webinar Platform, on July 23, 2020, with representatives from Local, County and State Governments,...

NW Suburban Bar Association honors Krishnamoorthi for public service Harish Rao CHICAGO: In recognition of his public service and record of standing up to powerful interests inside and outside of government, the Northwest Suburban Bar Association recently recognized Congressman...

Sikh Senior Citizens Honor SRS the Covid19 Help Team Thakar Basati CHICAGO: Sikh Senior Citizens from Palatine Gurdwara honored the selfless service provider Sikh Religious Society’ SRS-Covid19 help team at Palatine Gurdwara Sahib with a trophy and lunch last...

Avoid the Knock, respond online at www.2020census.gov Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service As Census enumerators get ready to knock on doors starting August 11 to follow up on households that failed to self-respond to the Census...

Pandemics, Wildfires, Earthquakes, Floods – Five Steps Californians Need to Know to Prepare for Disasters Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Listos California is a grassroots campaign anchored at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal/OES) to build a culture of disaster preparedness across...

Pay Cook County property taxes through October 1 with no penalty Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Second Installment Cook County property tax bills are due August 3, 2020, but property owners have two extra months to pay without a late fee, according...

Ordinances to transform the agriculture sector Kailash Choudhary For a very long time, reforms in agriculture marketing have been debated, but no decisive action had been taken. It required leadership and political will to unshackle the...

India-US naval exercises: Can symbolism translate into power-play? Cmde C Uday Bhaskar (retd) The Indian Navy’s (IN) eastern fleet carried out a routine naval exercise with the US Navy (USN) led by its nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS...

4.3kg gold, 601 kg silver, 8K books in Jayalalithaa’s house CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa had over 4 kg of gold items and over 600 kg of silver articles, apart from other items,...

Moderna’s Covid vax shows great result in monkeys NEW YORK: Pharmaceutical company Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, which is currently in clinical trials, has shown successful results in monkeys. Two doses of an experimental vaccine known as mRNA-1273 induced robust...

Zuckerberg bought Instagram as it was a ‘threat’ to Facebook SAN FRANSISCO: The US House antitrust subcommittee has made public the email exchanges between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former chief financial officer David Ebersman, revealing that the company (and...

India was in dire need of National Education Policy: Shah NEW DELHI: Welcoming ‘National Education Policy 2020’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that India was in dire need of such a futuristic policy for the last 34...

Texas surpasses NY in number of COVID-19 cases HOUSTON: Texas, the second largest US state by both area and population, has surpassed New York in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The...

LA reports highest single-day COVID-19 cases, deaths LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles County, the most populous in the US, has reported the highest single-day increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. Wednesday’s figures — 4,825 cases and 91...

Team Kangana Ranaut: Is B’wood Suicide Gang making Rhea the scapegoat? MUMBAI: The digital team of actress Kangana Ranaut has questioned if actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is being made a scapegoat. Sushant’s...