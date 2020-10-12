India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

NY Covid-19 test positivity rates more or less the same: Cuomo

NY Covid-19 test positivity rates more or less the same: Cuomo
October 12
15:53 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that the state’s latest Covid-19 test positivity rates have remained more or less the same as the level in the past few days. The rate in the “Red Zone” focus areas, where the pandemic has been the most severe, was 5.7 per cent, and the state-wide positivity rate excluding these areas was 0.84 per cent on Saturday, the Governor tweeted on Sunday.

“We are taking strong action to respond to these outbreaks and to stop the spread. Mask up,” Xinhua news agency quoted Cuomo as further saying. The “Red Zone” Covid-19 test positivity rate has hovered mostly above 5 per cent for days, while the state=wide positivity rate excluding these areas stood below 1 per cent, according to the official figures.

Under state and city orders, non-essential businesses, schools and social gatherings have been shut down in these focus areas this week for at least 14 days in order to help contain the virus. In a tweet on Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said: “We’ve come too far to let Covid-19 make a resurgence. Help us fight back against the clusters we’ve seen in Brooklyn and Queens.”

Once the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the US, New York state has reported more than 479,000 Covid-19 cases, of which New York City accounted for over 255,000. The death toll in the state stood at 32,879.

As of Monday, the US continued as the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,761,637 and 214,767, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    NY Covid-19 test positivity rates more or ... - https://t.co/0A5XO7oLH9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AndrewCuomo #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - October 12, 2020, 10:23 am

    Despite China-Pak tensions, India ushering in ... - https://t.co/lOSnXVF1Cs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJP #BorderTensionsPangongLake #BorderAreas #CCP #ChineseArmy #GalwanValley #GlobalTimes #IndiaChinaFaceOff #IndiaChinaHeat #IndianArmy #LAC #Ladakh
    h J R

    - October 12, 2020, 10:20 am

    Special interest-free ... - https://t.co/rpzkxy26Y2 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FestiveSeason #FinancialYear #GDP #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #InterestfreeAdvance
    h J R

    - October 12, 2020, 10:16 am

    Consulate General of India San ... - https://t.co/urQZ9Y2HvB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #225BushStreet #American4Hindus #Community #CoxKingsGlobalServices #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 12, 2020, 8:53 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.