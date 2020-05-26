India Post News Paper

NY to provide benefits for fallen COVID-19 frontline workers

May 26
10:54 2020
NEW YORK: New York state and local governments will provide death benefits for the frontline workers who died from COVID-19, said Governor Andrew Cuomo. Marking Memorial Day, he began his Monday briefing with a moment of silence to honour the fallen veterans of the US, including those who lost their lives to COVID-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I personally feel a grave responsibility to our frontline and essential workers who understood the dangers of this virus, but went to work anyway because we needed them to,” said Cuomo. He noted that those covered by the benefits include public health care workers, police workers, EMS workers, fire department workers, among other frontline workers who got infected with the virus while working during the pandemic and finally succumbed to it.

“And we’re going to make sure that every government in the state of New York provides death benefits to those public heroes who died from COVID-19 during this emergency,” he added.

Cuomo also called on the federal government to provide dedicated federal funding for hazard pay to frontline workers “as a way of saying ‘thank you'”. The briefing was held at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, an aircraft carrier docking by the west side of Manhattan, to mark the special day.

Long Island and Mid-Hudson will restart their economy later this week, and the Governor has said he expects New York City to follow suit in early June. The state now allows gatherings with up to 10 people following the governor’s order issued on May 22. On Monday, New Yorkers held small ceremonies and car convoys to mark Memorial Day instead of traditional parades.

The state lost 96 people to COVID-19 the previous day, and other major indicators such as total hospitalizations and net change in hospitalizations kept trending down.

Another 1,249 cases were confirmed, bringing the state’s total to 362,764 as of Monday, state data showed.

