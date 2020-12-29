India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

NYC Covid-19 contact tracers brace for long, hard winter: Report

NYC Covid-19 contact tracers brace for long, hard winter: Report
December 29
10:18 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: New York City’s coronavirus contact-tracing team will be put to the test amid the ongoing winter season as a recent resurgence in fresh coronavirus cases is expected to continue through the holiday season, a media report said.

While the introduction of Covid-19 vaccines has given New Yorkers hope that the worst part of the pandemic will be over in 2021, the city still must navigate through a difficult winter, Xinhua news agency quoted The Wall Street Journal report published on Monday as saying.

The city’s seven-day average of new and probable Covid-19 cases has exceeded 3,000 for most of December, up from about 250 new cases daily at the start of September. Ted Long, executive director of the city’s Covid-19 Test and Trace Corps, told the newspaper that his team has been preparing for this moment. The corps has added 1,000 members since summer, and now has a total 4,000 staffers.

“We are staffed, and we are ready to handle all cases through the surge,” Long said. Contact tracing remains one of the most important tools for public-health officials to curb the spread of the virus. The city’s team of contact tracers get in touch with people who have tested positive and others who may have been exposed to notify them that they should self-quarantine to avoid getting others sick.

They also offer to help people access medical care and put them up in a hotel free of charge if they can’t isolate at home. The city’s contact-tracing program got off to a rocky start but has improved, according to The Wall Street Journal report. During the program’s first few weeks in June, only half of the people reached by contact tracers completed the intake process, which involves answering a series of questions, according to the Test and Trace team.

Now three out of four people are completing intake.

Only 35 per cent of people reached by contact tracers gave the names and information of people they may have exposed to during the program’s first two weeks in June, according to the team.

Now, 64 per cent of the people that completed the intake process are sharing contact information and about 18 per cent reported they didn’t have any contacts to share because they haven’t had any recent meaningful in-person interactions, Long was quoted as saying in The Wall Street Journal report.

His team focused on hiring contact tracers who lived in the neighbourhoods hit the hardest by the pandemic to build trust in those communities to get more people to cooperate with contact tracing. They are also deploying people for in-person contact tracing when someone can’t be reached by phone.

At city-run testing facilities, there are contact tracers on hand to begin the process if someone takes a rapid test and tests positive. New York City has so far reported 24,973 coronavirus deaths and 407,264 confirmed cases.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @timesofindia: Indian scientist bags World Academy Of Sciences award Read: https://t.co/JsknA10mTR https://t.co/tU8lmE9tld
    h J R

    - December 29, 2020, 11:58 am

    Underrated Sitharaman ... - https://t.co/iLN8SQjm7z Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - December 29, 2020, 10:48 am

    VP elect Harris says will ... - https://t.co/SbEKkCeX1K Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - December 29, 2020, 10:45 am

    @PiyushGoyal: Ending the Year on a Great Note: Indian Railways' 🚆 successfully completed 180 kmph speed trial of new design Vistadome tourist coach These coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers 🛤️ & give further boost to tourism 🚞 https://t.co/3JxeVbQClg
    h J R

    - December 29, 2020, 10:43 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.