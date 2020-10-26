India Post News Paper

NYPD officer suspended for 30 days without pay for saying ‘Trump 2020’

NYPD officer suspended for 30 days without pay for saying 'Trump 2020'
October 26
10:12 2020
NEW YORK: A New York police officer has been suspended for a month without pay for expressing support for US President Donald Trump while on duty, a police spokesperson told Sputnik.

“He was engaging with someone in the street, they were kind of … I don’t know … and he repeatedly said ‘Trump 2020’,” the spokesperson explained to Sputnik on Sunday, adding “and that’s against the rules, so he got trouble.”

The New York Police Department‘s (NYPD) policy states that law enforcement officers are not allowed to endorse candidates while on duty. “He is suspended for 30 days without pay,” the police spokesperson told Sputnik, without identifying the law enforcement officer or giving any additional details. NYPD said on Twitter on Sunday that it was investigating the incident.

“Suspended without pay; The police officer who is under investigation for using a department vehicle’s loudspeaker for political purposes has been suspended, effective immediately,” the NYPD said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter that law enforcement officers are not allowed to express political views while on duty. “Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated,” de Blasio said. The NYPD Patrol Guide prohibits law enforcement officers from expressing personal political views and opinions while on duty or in uniform. (ANI/Sputnik)

