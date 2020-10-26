NYPD officer suspended for 30 days without pay for saying ‘Trump 2020’ NEW YORK: A New York police officer has been suspended for a month without pay for expressing support for US President Donald Trump while on duty, a police spokesperson told...

Dussehra festivities bring back customers to sweet shopsÂ RAJKOT: Sweet shop owners were pleasantly occupied after customers flocked to their establishments to stock on local sweet and delicacies amid Dussehra festivities in Rajkot on Sunday. The festive period...

India reports over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate touches 90 pc NEW DELHI: Even as new coronavirus cases continue to decline, India achieved a significant feat with the national recovery rate touching 90 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union...

A few generals, and not Pak Army, initiated Kargil War: Nawaz Sharif QUETTA: While addressing the third anti-government rally of Pakistan opposition’s 11 -party alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said that a few generals,...

IPL 13: Centurion Stokes and Samson steer RR to 8-wicket win over top-ranked MI DUBAI: Ben Stokes’ ton and Sanju Samson’s fifty steered Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth target of...

COVID-19: Third phase human trial of Covaxin to commence at Odisha’s SUM hospital soon BHUBANESHWAR: The third phase human trial of indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ will soon commence at the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital in Odisha. IMS and SUM...

Pakistan is at war with itself: PoK activist SCOTLAND: Amid the anti-government movement in the country, a political activist from Mirpur in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) has slammed the Imran Khan government over the state of affairs in...

PM Modi, Trump get along so well, says Nikki Haley PHILADELPHIA: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi get “along so well” and the two countries are partnering in defence, trade and other sectors, said Nikki Haley, American...

PM Modi greets countrymen on Mahanavami NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to countrymen on Mahanavami, the ninth day of Navratri festival on Sunday. “Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on Mahanavami. On this auspicious...

With spike of 50,129 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 78,64,811 NEW DELHI: With 50,129 new COVID-19 cases, India’s total coronavirus cases surged to 78,64,811 on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry. With 578 new deaths, the death toll mounts...

US election 2020: The Trump path to 270 electoral votes NEW YORK: With less than a fortnight left, leading pollsters are pinning US President Donald Trump’s path to a second term on carrying two battleground states: Florida and Pennsylvania. Without Florida,...

Search operation for missing Indian-American professor to be revaluated WASHINGTON: Authorities have said that a search operation for an Indian-American professor who has been missing since October 12 after a hike to Mount Rainier in Washington state, will be...

Remdesivir 1st to receive FDA approval for Covid-19 treatment NEW DELHI: The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older and weighing...

Bihar has decided to re-elect Nitish Kumar: PM Modi BHAGALPUR: The people of Bihar have decided to reelect Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The Prime Minister...

Chirag Paswan thanks PM Modi for remembering his father PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remembering his father Ram Vilas Paswan after visiting Bihar. “As a son, I felt good seeing...

PM Modi insulted Army by lying about the Chinese intrusion: Rahul Gandhi NAWADA (BIHAR): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took the opportunity to reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement of bowing his head in front of the sons of Bihar who had...

Make Motherâ€™s Day special with delightful gifts from GiftsToIndia24x7.com Mothersâ€™ Day is the time to celebrate the supreme bond between you and your mother. But it becomes difficult when you are abroad, and your mother is in India. Gifts...

Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on 100 Indian volunteers MOSCOW: The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be tested in India on 100 volunteers, the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation’s Drug Controller General (DCGI) told Sputnik on...

Biden-Harris admn will be a friend and an ally to India: Sabrina Singh WASHINGTON: Sabrina Singh, US Press Secretary to Senator Kamala Harris, on Thursday (local time) said that if elected as the US President, Joe Biden plans to advance the relationship between...