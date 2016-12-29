NYPD to allow Sikh officers to wear turbans, beards

Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  • Auli : Most popular skiing ski resort Auli is the most popular skiing destination of Uttarakhand state. Situated in Chamoli district of Garhwal region and covering elevation from 2,519mts to 3,050mts above sea level, it is blessed...
  • After floods, Munnar woos tourists with sub-zero temp MUNNAR: With broken roads and landslide scarred mountains, this hill station had been a mute reminder of the deadly August floods in Kerala, the worst in a century, which ravaged...
  • Insurance made compulsory for Ladakh tourists LEH: In view of casualties every year, tourists now have to undergo a compulsory health check-up and get medical insurance to get permission to trek the ‘frozen Zanskar riverine route’...
  • Goa Carnival to begin on March 2 PANAJI: The popular Goa Carnival will begin in the coastal state from March 2, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said. He said the tourism department was expecting better footfalls during...
  • Tech panel to inspect Jammu ropeway JAMMU: The Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a technical committee to inspect the Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism here, an official said. The order issued...
  • Naidu inaugurates AP’s seventh airport AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh’s seventh airport at Orvakallu near Kurnool city has been inaugurated by chief minister N Chandrababu Nadu, setting the stage for transforming the region into a more developed...
  • Buddha circuit train from February 14 NAGPUR, Maharashtra: A special tourist train launched by the Railways covering prominent places associated with Lord Buddha and started in memory of chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar will commence...
  • Travel advisories by US, UK ‘insult’ to Kerala THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travel advisories issued by the US and the UK asking their citizens travelling Kerala to be vigilant in the backdrop of the violent protests against women’s entry to Sabarimala...
  • Vaishno Devi shrine receives snowfall JAMMU: The cave shrine of Vaishno Devi located in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district received the season’s first snowfall January 6 even as pilgrims continued their...
  • Engagement soon Last year Bollywood witnessed a season of weddings as several celebrities tied the knot but that’s not the end yet. As per reports, we might get to witness Ranbir Kapoor...
  

NYPD to allow Sikh officers to wear turbans, beards

December 29
03:16 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

nypd-to-allow-sikh-officers-to-wear-turbans-beardsNEW YORK: The New York Police Department will allow its Sikh officers to wear turbans and maintain beards, relaxing its uniform policy to promote inclusiveness and encourage the minority community members to join the force.

New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill announced the measures being taken towards ensuring religious accommodation to its officers following a graduation ceremony for new police recruits yesterday.

Under the revised policy, officers from the Sikh faith will be allowed to have beards that extend up to one-half inch from the face. The officers may also wear blue turbans with a hat shield it affixed to it in place of the traditional police cap.

“We’re making this change to make sure that we allow everybody in New York City that wants to apply and have the opportunity to work in the greatest police department in the nation, to make sure we give them that opportunity,” the commissioner said.

Standing alongside Sikh officers after the grand graduation ceremony, O’Neill the measures were aimed at making the NYPD “as diverse as possible”.

“We changed our beard policy and our head covering policy. It is a major change in our uniform policy, so we had to go about it carefully,” he said, as quoted in a New York Post report.

The Commissioner said there are about 160 Sikh officers currently in the ranks and he was looking to expand those numbers. He said the religious accommodation will give people from the faith the opportunity to join the police department.

“We’ve been working with the Sikh officers to try to make sure we get this done. I had the opportunity to make the change and I thought it was about time that we did that. We want to make the NYPD as diverse as possible and I think this is going to be one way to help us with that,” he said.

Sikh Officers Association, a group of Sikh officers welcomed the move, posting on Twitter that “Thank you @NYPDONeill for allowing Sikh Officers to wear a turban in the @NYPDnews. This is a proud moment for Sikh Community”.

Of the 557 recruits who graduated from the Police Academy, 33 are Muslims and two are Sikhs, according to the Police Department.

According to the police department’s patrol guide, officers are prohibited from having beards and headdresses that are not part of the uniform. However exceptions have been made for officers who receive a medical or religious accommodation to wear facial hair up to one millimeter in length.

Sikh advocacy group Sikh Coalition welcomed the move, saying it will send a strong message that there should be no discrimination against members of the community, which has contributed significantly to the city and the country.–PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper


Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Follow us on twiter

Facebook





POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  • Auli : Most popular skiing ski resort Auli is the most popular skiing destination of Uttarakhand state. Situated in Chamoli district of Garhwal region and covering elevation from 2,519mts to 3,050mts above sea level, it is blessed...
  • After floods, Munnar woos tourists with sub-zero temp MUNNAR: With broken roads and landslide scarred mountains, this hill station had been a mute reminder of the deadly August floods in Kerala, the worst in a century, which ravaged...
  • Insurance made compulsory for Ladakh tourists LEH: In view of casualties every year, tourists now have to undergo a compulsory health check-up and get medical insurance to get permission to trek the ‘frozen Zanskar riverine route’...
  • Goa Carnival to begin on March 2 PANAJI: The popular Goa Carnival will begin in the coastal state from March 2, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said. He said the tourism department was expecting better footfalls during...
  • Tech panel to inspect Jammu ropeway JAMMU: The Governor’s administration in Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a technical committee to inspect the Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism here, an official said. The order issued...
  • Naidu inaugurates AP’s seventh airport AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh’s seventh airport at Orvakallu near Kurnool city has been inaugurated by chief minister N Chandrababu Nadu, setting the stage for transforming the region into a more developed...
  • Buddha circuit train from February 14 NAGPUR, Maharashtra: A special tourist train launched by the Railways covering prominent places associated with Lord Buddha and started in memory of chief Constitution maker B R Ambedkar will commence...
  • Travel advisories by US, UK ‘insult’ to Kerala THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Travel advisories issued by the US and the UK asking their citizens travelling Kerala to be vigilant in the backdrop of the violent protests against women’s entry to Sabarimala...
  • Vaishno Devi shrine receives snowfall JAMMU: The cave shrine of Vaishno Devi located in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district received the season’s first snowfall January 6 even as pilgrims continued their...
  • Engagement soon Last year Bollywood witnessed a season of weddings as several celebrities tied the knot but that’s not the end yet. As per reports, we might get to witness Ranbir Kapoor...
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.