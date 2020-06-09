India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

NZ cuts research in Antarctica to keep it COVID-19 free

NZ cuts research in Antarctica to keep it COVID-19 free
June 09
15:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s research institute in Antarctica is scaling back the number of projects planned for the upcoming season, in an effort to keep the continent free of coronavirus, it was reported on Tuesday.

The government agency, Antarctica New Zealand, told the BBC on Tuesday that it was dropping 23 of the 36 research projects. Only long-term science monitoring, essential operational activity and planned maintenance will go ahead. The upcoming research season runs from October to March.

“As COVID-19 sweeps the planet, only one continent remains untouched and (we) are focused on keeping it that way,” Antarctica New Zealand told the BBC. The organisation’s chief executive Sarah Williamson said the travel limits and a strict managed isolation plan were the key factors for keeping Scott Base – New Zealand’s research facility – virus free.

“Antarctica New Zealand is committed to maintaining and enhancing the quality of New Zealand’s Antarctic scientific research. However, current circumstances dictate that our ability to support science is extremely limited this season” she said. Earlier in April, Australia announced that it would scale back its activity in the 2020-21 summer season.

This included decreasing operational capacity and delaying work on some major projects.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Bengal has lagged in development, give #BJP a chance: Shah - https://t.co/uXKd1ktsCx Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/icb2kGfoTg
    h J R

    - June 9, 2020, 11:03 am

    Indian-origin Prof loses job after ... - https://t.co/ZSY5Fr23kG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/DNGJYZUTCR
    h J R

    - June 9, 2020, 10:59 am

    RT @OpIndia_com: On his death anniversary, read about Birsa Munda, a tribal legend who was a nightmare for Christian missionaries during thâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 9, 2020, 9:45 am

    India's #Economy to shrink by 3.2% in 2020-21, ... - https://t.co/ioU5joBly5 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/m2XdJubG3V
    h J R

    - June 9, 2020, 9:45 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.