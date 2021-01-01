India Post News Paper

NZ vs Pak: Hoping for even better performances in future, says Fawad Alam

NZ vs Pak: Hoping for even better performances in future, says Fawad Alam
January 01
11:31 2021
CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam, who made a century in the longest format of the game after 11 years, expressed gratitude for the respect and appreciation he received after achieving the feat.

For Fawad, it was like a re-birth as he hit a Test century after 11 years. The left-handed batsman had scored a hundred on his debut in July 2009.
Fawad’s second Test ton and Mohammad Rizwan’s fifth Test half-century went in vain as New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 101 runs.

The 35-year-old cricketer said he is incredibly grateful to represent his country and is hoping for even better performances in the future. “I’m truly humbled by the love, respect & appreciation received from everyone. I feel incredibly grateful for representing my country & making everyone proud. Here’s to hoping for even better future performances. Happy New Year, keep me and my family in your prayers,” Fawad wrote on Twitter.

In August last year, Fawad made a Test return after a decade and eight months as he was included in the playing eleven for the second match against England. Fawad wasn’t able to leave a mark in the match as he was dismissed on a duck after being plumbed in front of the stumps by Chris Woakes.

The 35-year-old cricketer scored 21 and 0* in the third match as England sealed the series 1-0. However, he hit his second Test ton nearly after 11 years and almost took Pakistan to a draw in the first Test against New Zealand.

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch from January 3. (ANI) 

