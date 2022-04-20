India Post News Paper

Oizom sets up 129 air quality monitors across 9 Smart Cities in India

Oizom sets up 129 air quality monitors across 9 Smart Cities in India
April 20
13:35 2022
AHMEDABAD: An India-based environment monitoring technology solutions provider, Oizom has established a new project in Bhagalpur Smart City, Bihar, with its smart, affordable and accurate Air Quality Monitoring system. 

The Government launched the 100 Smart Cities program in 2015, for which Oizom has pioneered in providing robust, accurate and compact solutions for air quality monitoring. The innovation-led company installed 129 Smart air quality monitors across 9 smart cities in India. 

According to the 2020 census, 34.93% of the population of India resides in Urban cities. Commenting on the importance of an ambient air quality monitoring system, Mr. Vrushank Vyas, the COO of Oizom, stated, For fulfilling the vision of a smart city, it is necessary to monitor the air quality levels. This is where Oizom has put time and effort into making Polludrone, a compact and affordable solution to suit the needs of smart cities.Oizom’s Polludrone can monitor all the critical ambient environmental parameters related to air quality, noise, odour, weather, and radiation. It measures the concentrations of ambient pollutants in an urban environment like PM2.5, PM10, CO, NO, NO2, SO2, & O3

Oizom initiated its installation in Kakinada Smart City in 2017, and eventually expanded to 8 other cities over 5 years such as Varanasi, Gandhinagar, Surat, Itanagar, Davangere, Imphal, and Agra.

What makes Polludrone special is its in-house patented technology of e-breathing, where the device breathes in the air as a human nose, but detects and categorizes the different particles, gaseous substances, and even the temperature and humidity of the place. Its real-time data monitoring capability is extremely helpful for the local authorities to probe into the environmental concerns and make a decisive action plan.

Mr. Smarpit Garg, the India Sales Head at Oizom, added, “Polludrone comes with capabilities of displaying the data on an LED. This feature helps create awareness of air quality among the citizens on a real-time basis.” 

Oizom saved 50% of the project cost for Kakinada smart city by deploying its Ambient Air quality monitoring system. Oizom has also established its products in various Smart City projects across the world. Some of its major Smart City projects include KyivUkraine, DohaQatar, IstanbulTurkey, and BakuAzerbaijan. With more than 1,000 devices installed across the globe, Oizom aims to make air quality monitoring affordable, scalable, and accessible. 

Oizom’s flagship products for Environmental solutions also include Odosense – Odour Monitoring System, Dustroid – Ambient Dust Monitor, Weathercom – Automatic Weather Station, and Envizom – Data visualization & analytics software among others. 

