India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Ola commits Rs 500 crore over 1 year to make rides safer

Ola commits Rs 500 crore over 1 year to make rides safer
June 06
11:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing major Ola on Friday pledged Rs 500 crore over the next year towards various initiatives globally to enhance safety in mobility amid Covid-19.

As part of the new “Ride Safe India” initiative, Ola said it will aim to bring a host of technology advancements including a newly designed Covid-ready app, hygiene and safety benchmark for vehicles and an industry-wide collective mission in its fight against the pandemic.

Driver safety will continue to be a focus for the company with the introduction of dedicated training modules and certification, said Ola which has resumed operations across the country and is now available in over 200 cities and towns.

The training modules will also include strict adherence to daily temperature checks and wearing of masks through the selfie authentication mechanism, it added.

“We have already pioneered a series of initiatives including regular driver wellness checks, vehicle fumigation protocols and mask-detection technology amongst others to raise the bar of safety for consumers and driver-partners,” Anand Subramanian, spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said in a statement.

“We are taking this further by building a robust network of 500+ fumigation centres across the country. Our commitment of Rs 500 crore towards various safety initiatives globally in the time to come, will help pave the way for new standards of mobility in the post-Covid world,” Subramanian added.

Ola said it has set up a network of over 500 fumigation centres across the country at various hotspots and airports, to enable mandatory fumigation for all vehicles every 48 hours.

The ride-hailing major last month announced the decision to lay off 1,400 employees as revenues fell 95 per cent in two months amid the coronavirus crisis.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India demands #China to remove its troops, structures from ... - https://t.co/UjkiGQDOz5 Get your news featured uâ€¦ https://t.co/kzfe8kzlJc
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:22 am

    'US playing into #China's hands by exiting international orgs' - https://t.co/ZRkHAuFK7e Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/e1rUzkoLw3
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:17 am

    COVID-19 recovery rate in #India stands at 48.20% - https://t.co/YwMT1kltEP Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/BFj8WwWpun
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:14 am

    More COVID-19 cases in #India, China ... - https://t.co/t8QaCMYTPk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BJPâ€¦ https://t.co/DhH4lZwXpg
    h J R

    - June 6, 2020, 10:12 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.