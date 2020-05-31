India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Older men who don’t give a damn about Covid-19 need guidance

Older men who don’t give a damn about Covid-19 need guidance
May 31
10:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: If your father or an old man in your society does not give a damn about Covid-19, it is time to tell them that not worrying in golden years is a good thing but when it comes to coronavirus, they must strictly follow social distancing.

According to new research, older men are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 because they worry less about catching or dying from it than women their age or than younger people of both sexes This is a concern because older men are already more at risk of severe or fatal Covid-19 infections as data from the US CDC shows the fatality rate of Covid-19 steadily rises with age, and that men are more at risk than women.

“Not only do older adults exhibit less negative emotions in their daily lives, but they also exhibit less worry and fewer PTSD symptoms following natural disasters and terrorist attacks,” said Sarah Barber, a gerontology and psychology researcher at Georgia State University. It is well established that worry is a key motivator of behavioral health changes, said Barber, including motivating people to engage in preventive health care activities such as healthy eating, exercise and timely screenings.

In general, worry begins to ease with age, and is also lower among men than women. In normal circumstances, said Barber, not worrying as much is a good thing. “Everyday life is probably happier if we worry less. However, where Covid-19 is concerned, we expected that lower amounts of worry would translate into fewer protective Covid-19 behaviour changes,” she said in a paper published by the Journals of Gerontology.

To test levels of worry and protective behaviours, Barber teamed with Hyunji Kim, a Georgia State doctoral student in psychology, and administered an online questionnaire assessing COVID-19 perceptions and behaviour changes. Knowing that older adults tend to worry less, Barber conducted the study to see how this affected responses to the global pandemic.

Participants were either aged 18-35 or aged 65-81, with 146 younger adults and 156 older adults studied.

The questionnaire assessed behavioural changes that can reduce infection risk, from washing hands more often, to wearing a mask, avoiding socializing, avoiding public places, observing a complete quarantine or taking more care with a balanced diet and purchasing extra food or medications.

Not surprisingly, said Barber, most participants were at least moderately concerned about Covid-19, and only one individual, an older male, had “absolutely no worry at all”. The catch was older men. Compared to all other participants, older men were less worried about Covid-19, and had adopted the fewest number of behaviour changes.

They were relatively less likely to have worn a mask, to report having stopped touching their faces or to have purchased extra food. “Our study showed that for older men, accurate perception of risk worked as well as worry to predict preventive behaviours,” she said.

If older men can be better educated about the virus, they may adopt protective behaviours even if they don’t feel worried. “Older men may need a little extra coaching and attention to risk assessment and protective behaviours, both from concerned family members as well as their healthcare practitioners,” the authors said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Options may be to cancel it this year: #MCC chief #Sangakkara on WT20 - https://t.co/O5SYpe27tQ Get your news featâ€¦ https://t.co/W4csdUiHHt
    h J R

    - May 31, 2020, 5:27 am

    #SpaceX sends 2 #NASA ... - https://t.co/04f7B2qhP0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/nTO7pt7oHt
    h J R

    - May 31, 2020, 5:20 am

    US Open considering tournament without fans - https://t.co/eSvIOpj3sO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/SolXD3udgN
    h J R

    - May 31, 2020, 5:17 am

    #Trump postpones G7 summit amid pandemic - https://t.co/zb2VTDKC8a Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/guNZucu9dD
    h J R

    - May 31, 2020, 5:13 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.