Subscribe To RSS Feed
Olitia â€“ Tea made from olive leaves in Rajasthan

Olitia â€“ Tea made from olive leaves in Rajasthan
January 18
11:40 2022
Olive plantation in Bassi Rajasthan

Olive plantation in Bassi Rajasthan

Capt Krishan Sharma
India Post News Service

It is surprising that the olive plant not native to India, is now producing olive-tea made from olive leaves. In most countries olive leaves are either thrown into waste or mixed into manure.

This project was birthed during former Chief Minister Vasundhara Rajeâ€™s visit to Israel in the year 2008. During her visit she signed several MOUs with Israeli government especially in the field of agricultural development including advanced irrigation methodologies.

Rajasthan Olive Cultivation Limited (ROCL), a joint venture of Rajasthan government and Israeli partners was set up, with saplings brought from Israel to test plantation in Bassi Village, 40km from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Despite olive not being a traditional crop of Rajasthan, the state has been successful in producing and processing olives, statewide.

Dharampal and his wife

Dharampal and his wife

In order to double the income of olive growing farmers, the state government then decided to use olive leaf to make processed olive leaf tea.

To promote the private sector, the agriculture department further signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Olitia Foods Pvt Limited headed by Dharam Pal its founder.

It is believed olive leaf tea has medicinal benefits and helps in treating serious diseases such as cancer and diabetics.

During Benjamin Netanyahuâ€™s 2018 visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Israeli PM was served by President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi, the olive leaf tea produced in Rajasthan. Overwhelmed with the innovation Netanyahu had said, Israel would like to learn the technique of making processed olive leaf tea from Rajasthan.

While Olives are an integral part of the Jewish state, with its emblem adorned by two branches of the olive tree, the tea, of course, has become the most loved beverages of India.

Benjamin Netanyahu presented with Olive Leaf Tea

Benjamin Netanyahu presented with Olive Leaf Tea

During our visit to Bassi, Rajasthan, we met Dharam Pal and his wife Sarika, both of who are passionate about the production of Olive leaf tea called OLITIA and several olive based personal care products. They have decided to develop organic foods and farming practices using Israeli technologies. India being a farm-based country such a success story givesa tremendous boost to the farmers, to switch to appropriate cash crops in order to improve incomes.

The product is witness to synergy of ancient and modern farming. 

India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

