India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Om Birla, Piyush Goyal wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday, applaud his dedication and service to nation

Om Birla, Piyush Goyal wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday, applaud his dedication and service to nation
September 17
10:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

Birla said that the Prime Minister’s commitment to service of masses has motivated others to work harder for the betterment of humanity and service of the country.
“Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his birthday. Your life dedicated to fulfiling the pledge of service motivates all to work for the betterment of humanity and serving the country. I pray to God for your healthy and long life,” Birla tweeted (roughly translated in English).

Similarly, Goyal also extended his wishes to the Prime Minister on the occasion and said that work done by him, especially during the COVID-19 crisis phase, showed his far-sightedness.

“Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is committed to the service of the country and has made India prestigious as a global power. Even during this COVID phase, the work done by you in making the country Atmanirbhar shows your far-sightedness,” Goyal said.

The Union Minister for Railways, Commerce and Industry further said that India would definitely become a “Vishwa Guru” (global leader) through the various attributes of its leader Prime Minister Modi, which include being an “able administration, decision-making capacity, leadership ability and taking everyone along.”

“I pray to God that you have a long life, and may your thoughts, experience and words always motivate us,” he added. The BJP has organised a “Seva Saptah” from September 14 to 20 coinciding with the PM’s birthday.

The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Om Birla, Piyush Goyal wish PM Modi on his ... - https://t.co/ZXM3Xzrxj1 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/C4Jt6l4bkP
    h J R

    - September 17, 2020, 4:40 am

    With spike of 97,894 cases, India's ... - https://t.co/FpvmuYPHNC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/s8Cg3pSxxF
    h J R

    - September 17, 2020, 4:36 am

    RT @ANI: Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday "I look forward to continue constructive diaâ€¦
    h J R

    - September 17, 2020, 3:53 am

    RT @ANI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for #COVID19 https://t.co/1DEgoOmZcs
    h J R

    - September 16, 2020, 5:00 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.