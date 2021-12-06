India Post News Paper

Omicron: Delhi CM Kejriwal urges people to be cautious

December 06
14:53 2021
NEW DELHI: In view of the emergence of the COVID-19 variant Omicron, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people to be cautious and wear masks while stepping out of their houses.

“I just want to appeal to people to not panic. I am monitoring the situation. I chaired a review meeting last week also. We will make all available resources like beds, medicines, equipment to tackle the virus. I just want to appeal to the citizens to wear masks always while stepping out,” he said.
Earlier on Sunday, Delhi reported its first case of the COVID variant Omicron.

Earlier on November 30, Kejriwal had chaired a review meeting with Health Minister Satyendra Jain and senior officials on the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, amid concerns over the new variant ‘Omicron’. (ANI)

