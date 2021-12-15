Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO

NEW DELHI: The Omicron variant is spreading at an unprecedented rate, the World Health Organization has said.

WHO Director-General Tedros A. Ghebreyesus said that a total of 77 countries have reported Omicron cases so far but the reality is that this variant is probably yet to be detected in some countries.

“Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant. I need to be very clear: vaccines alone will not get any country out of this crisis. It’s not vaccines instead of masks, distancing, ventilation or hand hygiene. Do it all. Do it consistently. Do it well”, said Ghebreyesus.

He said that there remains a vast gap in rates of Covid-19 vaccination between countries. “41 countries still have not been able to vaccinate 10 per cent of their populations. 98 countries have not reached 40 per cent. We also see significant inequities between population groups in the same country”, said Dr Tedros.

In India, the Omicron variant caseload is rising each day. Delhi on Tuesday reported four more cases of Omicron taking the total tally to six. However, one person infected with Omicron variant has been discharged from the hospital.

Eight more persons tested positive for the Omicron variant in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The total number of cases of Omicron variant in Maharashtra is now at 28. The other states where this variant has been reported includes Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

