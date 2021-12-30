India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Omicron variant leading to tsunami of COVID cases: WHO chief

Omicron variant leading to tsunami of COVID cases: WHO chief
December 30
10:27 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GENEVA: The World Health Organisation’s chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the Omicron variant is very transmissible and is leading to a tsunami of COVID cases.

“Right now Delta and Omicron are twin threats that are driving up cases to record numbers, which again is leading to spikes in hospitalisations and deaths,” said Dr Tedros during a media briefing here on Wednesday.
He also said that this virus will continue to evolve and threaten health systems if the collective response is not improved.

“I am highly concerned that Omicron being more transmissible circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases,” he added.

Further, the WHO chief warned that it will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers and health systems on the brink of collapse and again disturbing lives and livelihoods.

“The pressure on the health system is not only because of new COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisations but also a large number of health workers are getting sick themselves,” Tedros added.

He also warned that the unvaccinated people are many times at risk of dying from either variant of the COVID-19. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Asia pacific NationsBharat BiotechCorona VariantCovaxinCovid VaccinesCovishieldDelta vs OmicronNew Covid variantOmicronOmicron NewsOmicron SymptomsSputnik VWellnessWHO
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – DECEMBER 31st, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.