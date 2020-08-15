India Post News Paper

On I-Day eve, Prez issues veiled warning to ChinaÂ 

August 15
10:51 2020
NE DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday issued a veiled warning to China on the eve of India’s 74th Independence Day, while paying rich tributes to the Indian bravehearts who laid down their lives in the violent faceoff between the forces of the two countries in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

“Their bravery has shown that if anyone tries to create disturbance, an appropriate answer will be given,” asserted President Kovind. He added, “The entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs of Galwan Valley. Every Indian has a feeling of gratitude towards each of their family members.”

There were 20 Indian casualties and an unknown number of Chinese troops were also killed in the violent clash.

Of the various issues President Ram Nath Kovind touched upon on the eve of India’s 74th Independence Day, two were of special significance — The Galwan face off and Ram Mandir — two events that dominated headlines, recently.

Referring to the recent ‘Bhumi Pujan’ of the Ram Temple that took place in Ayodhya on August 5, the President expressed satisfaction that the decades-long dispute was resolved amicably through judicial process.

He said, “The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi was resolved through judicial process. All concerned parties and the people respectfully accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court and displayed before the world, Indian ethos of peace, non-violence, love and harmony.”

