On Shweta Bachchan's birthday, her 'old friend' Zoya Akhtar pens a heartfelt post

On Shweta Bachchan’s birthday, her ‘old friend’ Zoya Akhtar pens a heartfelt post
March 17
11:19 2022
MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan has turned a year older on Thursday, and to make her birthday special, her “old friend” Zoya Akhtar dropped an adorable wish for her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a picture of Shweta wearing a cool T-shirt with “superstar” written on it.
“Happy B Shweta B #theteesaysitall #oldfriendgoldfriend #onlylove @shwetabachchan,” Zoya captioned the image.

For the unversed, Shweta married Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi-based businessman, in 1997. The couple has two children, Navya and Agastya. In addition to running a fashion label, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers in 2018. (ANI)

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s & Jhund to hit theatres on March 4

